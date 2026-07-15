Overwatch Confirms a Core Game Mode Will Stop Getting Major Updates (And Only 3% Even Played It)

Since Overwatch 2 launched back in 2022, the game has evolved in major ways. Last year saw the game introduce “perks” into the core game mode, enhancing heroes via player choice, with the big 2026 update revealing a bigger focus on the narrative of the world and an even quicker roadmap to more heroes in the game than ever before. Now halfway through the year, eight new heroes have been added to the game, and it has also dropped the “2” and . The game has come a long way, proving that the team has been listening to fans with open ears.

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Today, the team at Overwatch has revealed a new “Director’s Take” blog post, with game director Aaron Keller highlighting some upcoming events that the team is using to test ideas for the game with the player base. As distinct as these potential changes are, some little details were also hidden in the post, with the team confirming which game modes the player base spends their time in the most. To no one’s surprise, Unranked Role Queue 5v5 is the most popular mode in the game, with ~54% of daily players taking part. But Overwatch also confirmed that Stadium, once touted as a core game mode for Overwatch, has only ~3% of players queueing up. As a result, Team 4 has confirmed that Stadium’s future won’t be as expansive as it once was.

After confirming that both Stadium Ranked and Stadium Unranked are the least played major game modes, both with approximately 3% of the daily player base taking part, Keller acknowledged that the game mode has a “dedicated, smaller audience,” but the result of that is that Stadium’s updates in the future will no longer include new heroes or maps. The good news for players is Stadium will continue to have “seasonal balance updates, rank resets, and rewards,” plus the talent dev team that was working on Stadium can move to other parts of the game.

“We’re taking what lessons we’ve gleaned from building it and applying those lessons (and those talented devs) to our future plans,” Keller added.

So what does this mean for Stadium players? The good news is that new patches will continue to pop up, but it means Stadium itself will continue to have a shallow hero pool compared to the rest of the game, as well as a map pool that’s drastically different thanks to the game mode itself being drastically altered from the main game.

In its current form, and with no new heroes set to be released in the mode, Overwatch‘s Stadium has only ten of the available fourteen tanks in the game, thirteen of the available twenty-four damage characters in the game, and eleven of the available fourteen support. As a result, new heroes like Mizuki, Anran, and the upcoming new tank (presumably the Mekka hero, D.Mon) will never be playable in Stadium, and a Payload race version of the new map, Neon Junction, isn’t happening either.

This is surely a blow for hardcore Stadium fans, but it shows that once again, the Overwatch team is listening to what players are telling them. In this case, it’s that the hard work being done to make Stadium-centric versions of maps (or in some cases, Stadium-exclusive maps) and expanding on the scope of the hero pool for Stadium’s enhanced hero fantasy, is maybe not the best use of the dev team’s time, as 97% of the daily player base in the game isn’t engaging with it at all.

Perhaps this means that some maps, like Arena Victoriae, Redwood Dam, and Wuxing University, can become the basis for new maps in the core game modes, or that lessons learned from the enhancements of Stadium will be the basis for character reworks and perks in the future (the likes of Sombra, Lifeweaver, and Roadhog have all been bookmarked for changes down the road). In the end, though, Overwatch is showing better signs of life than it has in years, and part of that is listening and reacting to what the players want.