Overwatch Is Having Another Free-to-Play Weekend Soon

Blizzard is holding yet another free-to-play weekend for Overwatch soon with the game playable at no cost on all available platforms.

Overwatch’s free weekends are plentiful compared to other games with the hero shooter’s roster of characters and select game modes becoming free for non-owners occasionally. A free weekend was held in July as well, but it was only open to PC players. This time, the free play access is being extended to all gamers with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players able to play for free from August 23-27.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, if players choose to buy the game after the free period ends, progress will be saved so that you can pick up where you left off in the full game. The timing of the free weekend means that players will also be able to take advantage of the ongoing Summer Games event that began this month and will still be live during the free weekend.

“For this free weekend, we’re making Overwatch’s full roster of 28 heroes—along with the newly released Wrecking Ball—and 18 maps available for play in a variety of modes, including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade,” Blizzard announced. “Players will also be able to level up, earn seasonal Summer Games Loot Boxes, and unlock a variety of different customization options for their heroes. Plus, if you decide to purchase Overwatch after test driving the game, you’ll get to keep any progress that you made during the weekend—just be sure to use the same Blizzard, Xbox Live, or Sony Entertainment account that you played on.

Next weekend heroes play FREE. Play Overwatch FREE on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. 💻 🎮 //t.co/8LhsGmd6CC pic.twitter.com/iqMB8CYyZB — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 16, 2018

PC players will be able to play the game after installing it via the Battle.net desktop app while console players will have to download it from the systems’ respective stores. It can be found by searching for “Overwatch: Origins Edition” on the Xbox One while the PlayStation 4 version is called “Overwatch Free Weekend.” Those waiting for the free weekend can goa head and download the clients now to prepare for the start date.

This free weekend also marks the first appearance of Wrecking Ball, the newest hero to join the roster. The hero is a tank who takes the form of a hamster inside of a mechanized, spherical mech and benefits his team as a disruptor who can control certain points with rolling attacks and a mine field ultimate.

Overwatch’s free weekend starts next week on August 23 and ends on August 27.