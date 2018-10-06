Gaming

‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror Widowmaker Skin Revealed

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror begins next week — specifically on October 9, or this coming Tuesday […]

By

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror begins next week — specifically on October 9, or this coming Tuesday — and in anticipation, Blizzard has revealed another brand-new special Halloween character skin, this time for everyone’s favorite sniper, Widowmaker.

Dubbed Spider, the new skin stays true to the hero’s original design, but decks her out with some spider-web designs, which look fitting to the point that the skin looks like it could have been her original.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out, below:

Clean, but distinctive, many Overwatch fans unsurprisingly were very receptive to the special skin, which will be of Epic rarity, when Blizzard revealed it earlier today. And perhaps even more unsurprisingly — as is nature with the Internet — many were also not very impressed.

Overwatch is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, Blizzard has yet to bring the game to Nintendo Switch, and despite previous teases it could come to the Nintendo console, there’s been no word of such a port in the pipeline.

In case you missed it, today Blizzard also revealed the new Halloween Terror skin for Moira. Further, a new video showing the dead corpse of Genji win Play of the Game for doing absolutely nothing surfaced today. No, actually.

For additional news, media, and information on Overwatch, be sure to peep our previous — and constantly updating — coverage of the team-based shooter by clicking here.

Tagged:

Related Posts