‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror Widowmaker Skin Revealed

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror begins next week — specifically on October 9, or this coming Tuesday — and in anticipation, Blizzard has revealed another brand-new special Halloween character skin, this time for everyone’s favorite sniper, Widowmaker.

Dubbed Spider, the new skin stays true to the hero’s original design, but decks her out with some spider-web designs, which look fitting to the point that the skin looks like it could have been her original.

You can check it out, below:

“I will haul them into my web.” 🕸️ Take SPIDER WIDOWMAKER (Epic) for a spin next week! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins Oct 9! pic.twitter.com/bVpr0iewJS — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 5, 2018

Clean, but distinctive, many Overwatch fans unsurprisingly were very receptive to the special skin, which will be of Epic rarity, when Blizzard revealed it earlier today. And perhaps even more unsurprisingly — as is nature with the Internet — many were also not very impressed.

Looks very good!!! 👍👍👍👌👌👌❤❤❤❤ — Almloa (@marlowe_allyson) October 5, 2018

That’s so cool! The design of the skin is very creative! 😱😱😱 @PlayOverwatch — Demon King 😈 (@JoshuaStanich) October 5, 2018

I feel like widow deserved better than a recolor. — All Hallows Evelle 🎃 (@Evelle_) October 5, 2018

thanks but we want legendaries — ☾ alex (@saddadalex) October 5, 2018

Was hoping for something a little spookier. — ꜱᴍᴇɢ🗿 (@Smegazord) October 5, 2018

WHY Is this getting hate? Do people that just got this game don’t know that in previous events they would release event epics too? If this was a legendary I would understand but for an epic this is amazing. — 😈 🕷 Chaos Kat 👻 🎃 (@sophkat07) October 5, 2018

Overwatch is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, Blizzard has yet to bring the game to Nintendo Switch, and despite previous teases it could come to the Nintendo console, there’s been no word of such a port in the pipeline.

In case you missed it, today Blizzard also revealed the new Halloween Terror skin for Moira.

For additional news, media, and information on Overwatch, be sure to peep our previous — and constantly updating — coverage of the team-based shooter by clicking here.