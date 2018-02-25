Overwatch League Florida Team Honors Parkland School Shooting Victims

The Parkland, Florida school shooting that happened a few days back hit pretty close to home for some, with 17 students losing their lives and hundreds of thousands calling for the banning of automatic weapons. Now, as a way to pay tribute for victims of the shooting and their loved ones, an Overwatch League team in Florida is offering a helping hand.

The Florida Mayhem took to Twitter earlier this week, not only linking to a GoFundMe account for those victimized by the shooting, but also promising to wear patches to pay tribute to those that lost their lives for each of their matches from hereon in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the statement, the team noted, “The Florida Mayhem players will come to the stage this week wearing patches honoring the community of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High following last week’s horrible event. Everyone in our organization has been touched by the impact of the act and the strength of those affected, and as proud representatives of Florida, we wish to demonstrate our support and promote continued positive outreach by the larger Overwatch population.

“CEO Ben Spoont, a native of South Florida: ‘The tragic events of last week’s school shooting have left us all shaken and upset. As the community begins to heal, we felt a need to try and honor not only the victims, but also the message and passion that the community has since voiced. In honor of Parkland, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the entire State of Florida which we represent we are proud to wear the Stoneman Douglas patch to bring both awareness and sense of community healing us all.’”

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe link above, and other ways to help out the community can be found here at the Sun Sentinel.

The patches made their debut during this past Saturday’s match-up against the Philadelphia Fusion, and will continue to appear in the season ahead.

Our thoughts go out to those that lost someone in the shooting, and we’re supporting the Florida Mayhem all the way.

You can watch match-ups in the Overwatch League every week, right here on Twitch!