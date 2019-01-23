‘Overwatch’ Lunar Event Reveals New Orisa and Tracer Skins

The Overwatch Lunar event is almost here and many players of the hit FPS from Blizzard are wondering if their mains are the next heroes to get the new skin treatment. For those that love to tank it with Orisa or zippity doo dah it with Tracer, there’s two new skins just for you.

The latest event officially kicks off on January 24th and will run until February 18th. Just like other events, a variety of Blizzard heroes will get their fair shared of themed skins, sprays, emotes, and more! Thanks to the Korean Overwatch channel, we’ve got our first look at the two new skins ahead of the main Twitter account’s post:

The above video shows off a few skins we’ve already seen, like Brigitte’s for instance, but it is our first look at the shiny new looks for both Tracer and Orisa. Though Tracer has had quite a few skins since launch, Orisa is one of those heroes that arrived much later making her cosmetic items a little more intriguing.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know exactly what the new event will entail, but it is nice to see some new designs entering the rotation. We’re hoping Blizzard does a little extra this particular rotation. Although the Winter Event was fun, it was a little disappointing to have zero new game modes or anything different than 2017’s festivities. Given that the Lunar Event gave us the Capture the Flag mode that was so beloved it became a permanent fixture in the game, we can’t wait to see what else Blizzard has up their sleeves.

Are you excited to get into the fray once more with a new event? Which heroes are you hoping gets the new skin treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Overwatch is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! Still no Nintendo Switch yet, but here’s hoping!