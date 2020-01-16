Overwatch Lunar New Year Event Is Now Live

Overwatch is known for holding regular events to keep players playing. Last month, fans were treated to the game’s annual Winter Wonderland event, where players could participate in snowball fights and celebrate the holiday season with some appropriate new attire for their favorite heroes. While Winter Wonderland just wrapped up two short weeks ago, the latest event from Blizzard kicked off today! The Lunar New Year event celebrates the Year of the Rat with a new game mode, weekly challenges, seven new skins to unlock and more. Like Winter Wonderland, the Lunar New Year event is held annually, but the skins differ from year to year, so there’s an incentive for fans to take part in the festivities once again.

Who’s ready for some fireworks? Overwatch’s Year of the Rat celebrations start NOW! 🐀🎆 https://t.co/sKOzBJQuQc pic.twitter.com/pvqaxGRZk5 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 16, 2020

This year, the Lunar New Year event features CTF Blitz as a new game mode. A modified version of the Overwatch take on Capture-the-Flag, CTF Blitz makes the game a little faster and a little more frenzied by decreasing the distance to each flag. It’s similar to the way overtime is handled in Capture-the-Flag games. To balance out the game’s speed, Blizzard has adjusted the number of flags required to win from three to six.

As in similar events, there are some neat incentives to get players to partake in the Lunar New Year. Each week has a Weekly Event to participate in, and nine wins will nab you an Epic skin!

Week 1: Monk Doomfist (Epic)

Week 2: Ancient Bronze Winston (Epic)

Week 3: Paper Cutting Wrecking Ball (Epic)

In addition to the three Epic skins, there are also new cosmetics based on the Lunar New Year theme, including player icons, sprays, and four legendary skins:

Opera Brigitte

Face Changer Sombra

Mask Dancer Moira

Samul Nori Lucio

These unlockable items will only be available during this year’s Lunar New Year event, so players will definitely want to participate if they like any of the skins shown off in the new trailer!

Overwatch is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This year’s Lunar New Year event runs from January 16th through February 6th.

Do you plan on participating in this year’s Lunar New Year event? Which skins are you hoping to unlock? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!