Total War: Warhammer 3 – Tides of Torment Delayed, No Longer Releasing This Summer

Disappointing news for Warhammer fans today as the upcoming DLC Tides of Torment for Total War: Warhammer 3 is having its release window pushed further back. In a community blog posted to Creativity Assembly’s website, Community Head Adam Freeman announced that the DLC is no longer planned to see the light of the summer sun.

“​Hey folks, we are delaying the release date of Total War: WARHAMMER III – Tides of Torment from our previously stated summer release window and now intend to launch later this year,” wrote Freeman.

Although Freeman wasn’t able to share a specific date that Total War: Warhammer 3 fans can expect the DLC to drop, more details are promised to be released as soon as possible. In the community blog, Freeman explained that after playtesting, the team realized that the DLC was in danger of not meeting expected standards. According to Freeman, the team would be spending the extra time given by the delayed release improving the gameplay experience and reviewing all the content to ensure it is ready for players.

This release delay will also impact the “What’s Next” development video series, which typically features the developers discussing the game while highlighting new features and addressing feedback. Freeman promises a new video in the series will correct “no longer accurate” information about the upcoming Warhammer DLC.

“These changes will likely mean the content we shared in our What’s Next videos for Slaanesh and Norsca is no longer accurate,” wrote Freeman. “As soon as we know the final shape of those changes, we’ll share them to you directly as part of the final What’s Next video to give you the complete picture on our third faction in this DLC and the changes to the other factions.”

We are moving the release date of Total War: WARHAMMER III – Tides of Torment to later this year.



Freeman empathized with the disappointment Warhammer fans will be feeling and outlined a timeline of updates and content releases over the coming months to tide fans over, which you can read about here.