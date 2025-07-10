PlayStation Is Upgrading One of Its Best PS5 DualSense Controllers

In the nearly five years since PlayStation 5 was released on the market, Sony has offered a number of different DualSense controller designs. We’ve seen controllers based on the original PS1 colors, and designs that evoke major games (and some that proved to be major flops). Perhaps one of the best designs though is a DualSense inspired by the game Astro Bot. The controller featured a design meant to evoke Astro Bot himself, and it quickly became a must-have item for fans of the game. However, it seems a new upgraded take on the original controller is in the works.

Announced in a PlayStation Blog post this morning by Team Asobi’s Nicolas Doucet, the new take on the DualSense seems to feature the same design as the previous option. However, this time around, the designers at Sony have apparently implemented “a new joyful twist to the touch pad.” That’s pretty vague, but it will be interesting to see how Sony has improved on the original. Unfortunately, no further details have been announced, though Doucet says PlayStation will have “more information to share soon.”

image courtesy of playstation

On one hand, this is pretty welcome news. On top of the fact that it’s a great design, the Astro Bot DualSense is also pretty tough to come by these days. On sites like eBay, the controller tends to command quite a bit over the original asking price. A new run for the controller should give Astro Bot fans another chance at getting one without breaking the bank. However, for those that already do own the controller, it might be slightly disappointing that newcomers are going to get a version with some kind of upgrade. Hopefully the changes are fun without making existing owners feel like they’re missing out.

News of the new DualSense was revealed alongside another Astro Bot announcement; the developers at Team Asobi have added five new levels to the PS5 game. A free update has been released, adding the new Vicious Void Galaxy, which is composed of five levels in total. The update should be live right now in all regions, and it includes the levels Twin-Frog Trouble, Suck It Up, Handhold Havoc, High Inflation, and a fifth option that has not been revealed just yet.

Astro Bot was one of PS5’s most highly-acclaimed games last year. The game received numerous awards and nominations, and has become one of the system’s must-own exclusives. At this point, the Astro Bot character has become something of a mascot for the PlayStation brand, stepping into a role that has largely been absent over the years. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the character and his series, but clearly Sony sees a lot of benefit in continuing to add new content to the game, and offering fans another chance at owning the popular DualSense.

