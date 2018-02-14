Overwatch PTR Testing Has Begun for Sombra, Mei, Doomfist, and More

Overwatch godfather Jeff Kaplan recently took to YouTube once more with a brand new developer update video to give an outline of coming changes, and what’s going on in the Public Test Realm (PTR).

Sombra could only stay safe so long. The play-the-field hacker is getting a few reworks alongside Doomfist and Mei, and honestly – it’s time. Here’s the breakdown for upcoming hero changes:

“Please note that the below patch notes only include changes currently available for testing on the PTR. While many of these changes will also be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in a future patch, the PTR is PC-only and therefore will only reflect changes coming specifically to that platform.”

HERO UPDATES

Doomfist

Hand Cannon Ammo recovery rate increased from 0.8 seconds to 0.65 seconds per bullet



Developer Comments: This change will help Doomfist more consistently be able to use his weapon as part of his combos.

Mei

Endothermic Blaster Freeze (slow) duration increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds Weapon alternate fire ammo cost reduced from 25 to 20



Developer Comments: Increasing Mei’s slow duration helps her freeze targets that are particularly elusive such as Genji or Lúcio. Lowering her alternate fire ammo cost allows her to more safely use it without costing her the ability to freeze enemies.

Sombra

EMP No longer blocked by small objects (e.g. sign posts)

Hack No longer gains ultimate charge from health pack healing Cast time reduced from 0.8 seconds to 0.65 seconds Now disables the following abilities: Genji—Cyber-agility Hanzo—Wall Climb Pharah—Hover Jets Lúcio—Healing Boost and Speed Boost (turns off current song entirely), Wall Ride Mercy—Angelic Descent

Machine Pistol Machine Pistol spread reduced from 3 to 2.7

Translocator Duration increased from 15 seconds to 20 seconds



Developer Comments: The goal of these changes for Sombra is to remove the necessity for her teammates to take damage and heal themselves with her hacked heath packs to try to get her ultimate charged up quickly. Her ultimate will now come up less often, but there are more abilities that are disabled by Hack so it is more effective when used. Previously, Opportunist would only activate when an enemy’s health bar dipped below 50% but now the passive will reveal all damaged enemies which should help Sombra identify targets to pick off. Overall these changes should make her more effective and less reliant on her ultimate.

USER INTERFACE UPDATES

Mercy

Valkyrie No longer shows enemies’ health bars unless they have taken damage



Developer Comments: This helps remove some clutter from Mercy players’ screens when they use her ultimate.