‘Overwatch’ Player Has a Serious Meltdown on Stream, Trashes Entire Room

Gamer rage is real and sometimes it can be hilarious, sometimes just silly. We’ve seen remotes go places they don’t belong and we’ve seen keyboards smashed. One Overwatch player in particular decided to exact his vengeance on his entire room – at least that’s what it looks like during a recent livestream. Luckily, the player leads a simplistic lifestyle and it doesn’t look like there was any permanent damage outside of his keyboard.

We’ve all been there, feeling like your team isn’t focusing the objective – we’ve all probably yelled things we shouldn’t have yelled. I can even admit that I’ve broken a keyboard over Dark Souls – though not team-based, definitely frustrating at times. Still, this guy absolutely lost it so a moment of silence for the fallen keyboard. And the microphone apparently.

If you’re interested in keeping your cool during a match and potentially playing with this guy keeping to the objective, Overwatch is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

In other Overwatch news, did you see that a new hero was revealed yesterday? The combat medic Jean-Baptiste Augustin hails from Haiti and had an incredibly trying life following becoming an orphan during the Omnic Crisis.

He quickly found that he loved helping people, though there were aspects of his new life that he struggled with. When the baddies over at Talon took a special interest in him, he joined their group alongside the likes of Reaper and Doomfist until that too became too much and he realised that’s not what he wanted out of life.

You can learn more about the newest hero with the origins video found in our previous coverage here.

What do you think the new hero will have to bring to the table in Overwatch? He makes two out of the six new heroes promised revealed begging the question of what other characters we’d like to see make the cut! Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

H/T Dexerto