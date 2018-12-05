Overwatch’s Reinhardt Goes “Choo Choo” With This Train-Inspired Concept Art

Fan-made crossovers are nothing new, but they are a really neat way for players to show their love for popular fandoms with their own creative twist. For those players that love to be “your shield,” this train-inspired Reindhardt fan design for Overwatch is the perfect blend of style and badassery.

The “Trainwreck Reindhardt” concept design is perfect for this tank because … I mean, that’d kind of his style. The Overwatch hero charges in and wrecks some serious damage. Plus, if you’ve ever be pinned by this big fella, you know that a train would be a pretty appropriate comparison for him.

This champion of the people always lived his life in the name of valor as well as justice and courage. He’s definitely a hero that has a larger than life persona with his proclamations of “I will be your shield” while protecting his friends no matter the cost. But his loyal nature hasn’t given him the easiest life and his role in the Overwatch initiative even less so.

According to Blizzard, “Reinhardt’s unique ethics and larger-than-life persona earned the admiration of his peers and superiors alike. Never afraid to speak his mind, he was Overwatch’s most vocal supporter and, when necessary, its harshest critic, providing a constant reminder that Overwatch was meant to be a force for good.”

When corruption seeded its way into the ranks of this organization, it was eventually disbanded though Reindhardt didn’t take that news lying down. The world still had disorder and there was still glory to be done. “Once again donning his Crusader armor, he has vowed to fight for justice across Europe like a knight of old, defending the innocent and winning hearts and minds with the promise of better days to come.”

With the Winter Wonderland event just around the corner, we know we won’t be seeing this particular design though we are excited to see if this big marshmellow has any new cool skins to where while claiming that objective.

As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!