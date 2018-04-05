Overwatch Retribution Mission Brings Players to Italy, Features Blackwatch and New Enemies

It’s official, we’re going to Venice! What’s new for the Overwatch Uprising event has finally been revealed after a week of teasers from the team over at Blizzard, adn we’ve got to say – we’re impressed! Overwatch may seem like an overly simplistic shooter, but don’t let the first-glance fool you. Blizzard’s highly beloved FPS is rife with lore and characters that mean something. The team behind the hit title have done a fantastic job of fleshing out that hidden history through intriguing animated shorts and a free comic series thus far and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

The reveal trailer, seen above, shows off Reaper, McCree, Genji, and Moira in action during their Blackwatch days and this inside looks comes only one day after its companion comic was released. The new map that fans can see in the latest video confirms that the new PvE map will be Rialto, as well as making it onto the PvP part of the game as well. What we know about the map itself is that it will be an Escort map, much like Dorado, where players will be tasked with pushing the payload (yes, that means actually getting on the payload). The event itself will go live on April 10th, but the map won’t be available during Quickplay or Competitive modes at that time. They will though, just not at first.

In addition to the new map and new gear seen in the Retribution trailer, this is what Overwatch Papa Jeff Kaplan had to say about the loot boxes and how the archives will work:

“Some of you who paid really close attention last year to the loot box, you’ll notice that it used to say ‘Archives’ on that loot box. The idea there is that there are all of these cool past moments in Overwatch history. By going into the archives, we can relive those, and Uprising was just one of those events.”

Basically what that breaks down to is that there will be more parts of the event that will build up to paint a broader lore picture. We also know that though the original loot box goodies will be included during this year’s event, there will be new gear to earn as well for those that had already claimed their earned goods back in 2017.

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC with the Retribution Event kicking off on April 10th!