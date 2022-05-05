Overwatch: Sojourn Release Date Announced by Blizzard

✖

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Overwatch: Sojourn, a new 304-page novel by author Temi Oh, will be officially released on October 11th. Details on exactly what will be included in the novel are light at the moment, but it appears as if Overwatch: Sojourn will tell the origin story of, well, Sojourn, who is one of the new playable characters in Overwatch 2.

"Don't miss this exclusive origin story of Sojourn-the fierce, cybernetic soldier, commander of Overwatch in days past and a steward of its future-based on the smash-hit video-game from Blizzard Entertainment," the various store listings for Overwatch: Sojourn state of the upcoming novel. The cover art also indicates that younger versions of Overwatch characters like Soldier: 76 and Torbjorn will at least make an appearance. You can check out the cover art for Overwatch: Sojourn for yourself below:

Sojourn the fierce, cybernetic soldier, commander of Overwatch in days past is in a race against time to staunch the flow of enemy forces.



Slide into Overwatch:Sojourn, a brand-new novel arriving October 11.



Pre-order now wherever books are sold. pic.twitter.com/7CvN8cEx89 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 5, 2022

As it stands, Overwatch 2 itself does not yet have a release date. Given that the PvP Closed Beta for the title is currently ongoing, and the announcement of Overwatch: Sojourn releasing in October, some have been speculating that Overwatch 2 could also be set to release around that time. It seems a bit premature to associate the two directly, and it's clear that Blizzard seems willing to delay Overwatch 2's release if it doesn't feel confident in it, but there are still several months to go between now and then. In short, anything is possible.

As noted above, Overwatch: Sojourn is set to release on October 11th. The new novel is available to pre-order wherever such things are sold for $28. As for Overwatch itself, Overwatch 2 is currently hosting a PvP Closed Beta on PC. Sojourn is just one of the new characters set to release as part of Overwatch 2. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think will be revealed in the new Overwatch novel? Are you excited to learn more about Sojourn in the coming months?