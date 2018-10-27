‘Overwatch’ Getting A New Spectator Mode

Blizzard has announced that it’s popular team-based shooter, Overwatch, is getting a new spectator mode.

The news comes way director Jeff Kaplan during a recent development update video, who reveals that Overwatch fans will no longer have to suffer through questionable esports spectators’ camera choices after the new “Overwatch World Cup Viewer” is added.

As the name suggests, the new spectator mode will be exclusive and specifically for the game’s World Cup, which is actually having its finals right around the corner at BlizzCon early next month.

According to Kaplan, with the new camera mode, viewers will be able to see World Cup matches from within the game. Further, there will be a ton of viewing customization options. For example, there will be a variety of perspective options, such as birds-eye, first-person, and third-person.

There will also be some type of replay feature to view matches that already happened, but Kaplan doesn’t go into too many details on how this will work.

Kaplan also reveals that sadly the feature isn’t ready yet, and requires more testing. At the start, it will be exclusive to PC and in beta form up until and during BlizzCon. And then after the World Cup, Blizzard hopes to begin to roll it out to everyone.

According to Kaplan, implementation of the feature comes after the team thought it would be cool to allow viewers to watch matches and put the camera where ever they’d like.

At the moment, it appears the feature won’t be rolled out for Overwatch League, which is separate from the World Cup. However, it’s possible this will come further down the line.

Overwatch is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch port, though, Blizzard has teased that it would look into bringing the game to the Nintendo platform in the past. However, it has been silent on that front since, and has suggested that it would be too difficult to get the shooter to run on the system.

For more news, information, and media on the team-based shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage by clicking here.