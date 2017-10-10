Report: Blizzard Could Be Planning An Overwatch Spin-Off Project

In just a short amount of time, Overwatch has become one of Blizzard‘s most popular franchise, drawing millions of players into a world of chaos. And we’re probably in for some good Overwatch-related announcements next month at BlizzCon, possibly with new hero reveals and a sneak peek at new maps.

But what if we’re getting something else entirely – like a new spin-off game? That’s looking very likely, especially with a new job listing making the rounds.

A few nimble eyed readers at NeoGAF have pointed out said job listing, which indicates that Blizzard is looking for a generalist artist intern that will work alongside the franchise, “to help create a wide range of assets to help bring our game to life.” But it’s a side project, and not generally Overwatch itself – which means Blizzard is working on something new.

Here’s the full job listing, which is hiring for the team’s location in Irvine, California:

“QUEST OBJECTIVES



An unannounced project at Blizzard is seeking an intern to help create a wide range of assets to help bring our game to life. You will work closely with our concept, environment and character teams to create hard surface and organic props, weapons and possibly characters that are both detail-oriented and consistent with the art style we’ve defined.



RECOMMENDED TALENTS



Previously work on game projects as a prop artist or an equivalent type role.

Knowledge and understanding of the Overwatch universe.“

There’s no other information available, and Blizzard hasn’t said a word, but considering Overwatch‘s overall popularity, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw another side project in the franchise. After all, a number of Overwatch‘s combatants have ended up in Heroes of the Storm, so maybe they’re getting their own little game on the side to go along with the general release.

We’ll find out soon enough, as BlizzCon is just a few weeks away, and we’ll be reporting live from the show, covering all the new announcements as they happen. Fingers crossed that the Overwatch news will blow our minds. Y’know, an animated TV series wouldn’t be out of the question…

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.