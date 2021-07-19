Overwatch Reveals Summer Games Start Date, Teases New Skins

✖

One of the most popular annualized events within Overwatch is finally set to make its return within the coming day. Announced by Blizzard today on social media, Summer Games, which is an event that has been going on since the beloved multiplayer title first arrived back in 2016, is set to come back this week. And as you might expect, a number of new character skins are also going to be rolling out to coincide with this year's edition of the Games.

As a whole, Summer Games is set to kick off in Overwatch beginning tomorrow on Tuesday, July 20. The event will run for three weeks and will then wrap up on August 10. Other than adding some new skins to Overwatch, Summer Games should also likely bring back Lucioball, which is a popular game mode that usually arrives in tandem with the event. Essentially, this variant is similar to soccer and sees teams of three players each going at it to achieve victory.

Oh Snap! Overwatch Summer Games returns on July 20! pic.twitter.com/7ViDfCxGq6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 18, 2021

When it comes to the actual skins that Overwatch will be adding for Summer Games, we haven't seen the full lineup just yet. The trailer for the event, which you can see in the tweet above, notably shows off new looks at Symmetra, Ashe, and Mei. Symmetra's latest outfit sees her resembling a mermaid, while Ashe is decked out in beach attire. Mei then is dressed as a worker at an ice cream shop, which might be the most unique look of all. More skins will surely be revealed in the coming days, though, so stay tuned to Overwatch if you'd like to see everything that Blizzard has in store for this event.

If you're looking to get in on the Summer Games action in Overwatch, this event will be live across all iterations of the game. This includes versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

So how do you feel about Summer Games finally making its return in Overwatch? Is this going to prompt you to finally jump back into the game? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.