New ‘Overwatch’ Update Gives Ashe a Golden B.O.B, Hero Changes, and More

The latest update for Overwatch is now live following the arrival of the Winter Wonderland event and it brings with it a few balance changes, audio tweaks, and a golden B.O.B!

Two of the biggest hero changes affected both Brigitte and Bastion, which you can see our full breakdown with our previous coverage here, but Soldier 76 and McCree also saw a few changes of their own. But first, let’s talk about that golden B.O.B.

“Our final technical audit on Ashe’s character package allowed us to implement a feature we talked about several times during Bob’s production,” said Blizzard about giving him a golden tint in their latest blog post. “Making him part of Ashe’s golden weapon is a great way to celebrate our favorite Big Omnic Butler and let players show off their hard-earned Competitive Points each time they summon him onto the battlefield.”

Doomfist, McCree, Soldier 76, and Torbjorn also saw their own reworks:

Doomfist (Rising Uppercut) Loss of air control duration lowered from 3 seconds to 0.6 seconds (Seismic Slam) Maximum range reduced from 20 meters to 15 meters Targets no longer lose air control while being pulled in (Meteor Strike) Inner ring damage radius increased from 1.5 meters to 2.0 meters Outer ring maximum damage decreased from 300 to 200

McCree Alternate fire damage increased from 45 to 55

Soldier 76 No longer makes Helix Rockets lock onto enemies

Torbjorn Damage increased from 130 to 160 per second



As far as bug fixes go:

General

Fixed a bug that prevented a landing exertion visual effect from playing when a hero impacted a slippery surface before landing

Fixed an issue that caused enemy players to appear to have jittery movement at framerates over 100

Fixed issues that could cause the client to miscalculate projectiles

Ashe

Fixed a bug that caused Ashe’s Dynamite to create a second small explosion visual effect a few moments after the first explosion

Fixed a bug that prevented Ashe’s Dynamite from playing its fire visual effects on enemy abilities (e.g. Junkrat’s Steel Trap or Mei’s Ice Wall)

Fixed a bug that prevented Ashe’s Dynamite from exploding if it fell into small gaps

Fixed a bug that caused Ashe’s scoped view to stutter on a high refresh rate monitor with a high framerate

Fixed a bug that prevented spectators from seeing enemy outline’s through Ashe’s scope

Fixed a bug that caused Ashe to see Zarya’s Project Barrier visual effects when Bob was the ability’s target

Fixed a bug that caused Bob to slip off Mei’s Ice Wall

Fixed a bug that allowed Bob to push Bastion in Sentry mode when hit by his charge

Fixed a bug that prevented a charging Bob from opening the airlock doors on Horizon: Lunar Colony

Fixed a bug that caused Bob elbow to briefly disappear when waving

Fixed a bug that caused Bob to continuously charge into a small piece of collision instead of stopping

Fixed a bug that prevented Ashe’s Coach Gun from displacing breakables on maps

Bastion

Fixed a bug that caused Bastion’s Tank mode treads to continue moving while stunned

Fixed a bug that caused Bastion’s colored outline to include squares floating above him while in Configuration: Tank

Brigitte

Fixed a bug that allowed Brigitte to travel through a Mei using Cryo-freeze when using Shield Bash

D.Va

Fixed a bug with the Lying Around highlight intro that caused Cruiser D.Va’s hair to clip into the mech

McCree

Fixed a bug that caused McCree’s Deadeye animation and sound effects to play twice if it was canceled quickly

Mercy

Fixed a bug that allowed Mercy to gain ultimate charge by damage boosting a Pharah as she damages herself

Moira

Fixed a bug that allowed Moira’s Biotic Orbs to go through or get stuck in walls and other collision

Reinhardt

Fixed a bug that prevented Reinhardt’s Earthshatter from traveling over certain terrain

Sombra

Fixed a bug that caused Sombra to hear the detected sound effect when entering stealth or teleporting

Symmetra

Fixed a bug that caused additional sound effects to play while viewing Symmetra’s Creation victory pose in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug with Symmetra’s teleporter where it would play its self-destruct sound effects when viewed in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug that allowed Symmetra to teleport her turrets under terrain

Torbjörn

Fixed a bug that caused Torbjörn’s turret to be built at an extreme angle if it landed on the edge of an object

Widowmaker

Fixed a bug that allowed Widowmaker’s Venom Mine to reveal enemy barriers through walls

Wrecking Ball

Fixed a bug that caused Wrecking Ball to briefly hit maximum speed before returning to normal speed when he used his Grappling Claw at maximum distance

The latest update is now live! If you want to learn even more about what’s new, including audio changes, UI tweaks, and more, you can check out the full patch notes right here! As for the game itself, the Winter Wonderland event is now live on all platforms from now until January 2nd!