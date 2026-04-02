5 Assassin’s Creed Games Are Free-to-Play for a Limited Time

Five Assassin’s Creed games are free to download and play between now, April 2, and April 6, which is enough time to not just check out all of these Ubisoft games, but some could even be completed in this amount of time if you have nothing on your schedule for the next four days. That said, the new promotion comes via Xbox Free Play Days, so it is limited to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unlike some Xbox Free Play Days offers, though, this one is not locked behind Xbox Game Pass.

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More specifically, those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now check out the following Assassin’s Creed games for free: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Assassin’s Creed Unity. Obviously, the big miss here is the newest Assassin’s Creed Game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but the rest of the RPG games, Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins, are available. Meanwhile, so is the second newest game, Mirage, which is more of a traditional Assassin’s Creed game in comparison. And then randomly Unity is included, though perhaps its inclusion is not so random as it recently got a meaningful update that brought the game closer to a more modern experience. To this end, many have been caught by surprise by just how well the game from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era holds up.

Free to Play, But Not Keep

While each of the Assassin’s Creed games above is free to download and play as much as humanely possible between now and the end of April 6, once April 7 comes, all five games will be locked in your library without a full purchase. If you keep your save file, though, your progress will carry over.

Of these five games, it’s most reasonable to attempt to beat Mirage or Unity before the deadline arrives, as they are shorter and have substantially less content than the other three games in the RPG line of Assassin’s Creed games, which are massive open-world games with tons of content. You could mainline this trio, but you aren’t going to 100% complete them in this amount of time.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.