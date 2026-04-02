Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game’s Final Roster Is Bigger Than You Think

After some speculation, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has finally revealed its full roster, showing which characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra will be playable fighters. From fan-favorites to stand-out villains and at least one obscure pick, this game’s 12 character roster has plenty of diverse figures from each animated series. However, even though the character selection seems somewhat small, a core gameplay system expands the number of recognizable faces beyond what players expect.

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The brief announcement trailer for Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game also showed off a modest price of $29.99 for the base version of the game. Players who want the Deluxe Edition can spend $49.99 instead for the full game, a digital artbook, a complete digital soundtrack, and access to the Year 1 pass of additional DLC characters coming to the game. After the success of multiple global playtests for this fighting game, this lower price than others in the genre is sure to help this title get into the hands of a large audience.

Courtesy of PM Studios

The balance of different elemental bending styles is apparent across Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game‘s roster, which has a dozen of the series’ most known fighters. Planned to release on July 2, 2026, this fighting game has a smaller selection of characters to reflect its smaller scope, possibly contributing to its lower prince. When players buy this game, they can play as:

Avatar Aang

Avatar Korra

Katara

Toph

Sokka

Azula

Zuko

Avatar Kyoshi

Zaheer

Fire Lord Ozai

Avatar State Aang

Avatar State Korra

Although every character has now been revealed, including alternate forms of Aang and Korra in the Avatar State, many are still hoping for iconic series figures yet to come. Thankfully, the announcement trailer showed off the Year 1 Pass, which includes five more characters to be released post-launch. In short order, this game’s roster will reach 17 characters, adding unique playstyles to an already deep combat experience.

Every character in Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is incredibly nuanced through 2D, hand-drawn animation, with hundreds of individual drawings to make up every frame of a fighter’s complex movement. The level of craft in this game not only pays homage to the animated art style of the beloved shows, but also expands upon fighting styles seen within those spaces. Unique mechanics like Zuko’s redemption system or Azula’s sanity-breaking Fire Lord stance add a variety of depth to the roster, even if it will likely cause DLC characters to take a while to release.

All of these characters are playable in different modes from the moment the game launches in July 2026. Unlike the open betas, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has story and arcade modes players can experience for special journeys each character can go upon. Offline training combines with rollback netcode for stellar online play, including crossplay between systems so that players across systems can challenge each other together.

Support Characters Add Even Greater Depth To This Fighting Game’s List Of Series References

Courtesy of PM Studios

Players who’ve gotten an opportunity to play Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game know that the 12 character roster is somewhat misleading, as every fighter has three support characters at their side too. These support characters are selectable allies for any roster fighter to pick before a match, with each one changing that fighter’s abilities in some way. For example, Toph can select the Hippo wrestler from the Earth Kingdom to improve her stone pillar special move, giving them extra properties for extended combos.

The support system is great for a wide variety of cameos, providing plenty of fighting game guest characters to be present within matches without being a fully fledged fighter. This way, Zuko can fight alongside Mai, while Korra can call upon her polar bear dog Naga or her father Tonraq. The personal connections each character has with support figures adds some investment from players to choose their favorite one, based not only on their favoritism of the character from the series, but also what new ability changes they provide.

With every fighter now revealed, this means that 36 total support characters will also be in the game. So far, we only know about the support characters from the open betas, as well as Suki being confirmed as a supportive figure for Sokka. However, we can use context clues from the animated series to determine which support characters might be next. Azula may fight alongside the chi-blocking fighter Ty Lee, while Zaheer may team-up with other Red Lotus acolytes like P’Li or Ming-Hua.

The Avatar State versions of Aang and Korra may have new support characters, but for now, it’s impossible to tell until the game comes out. Through this system, hardcore fans of the series will have more chances to spot Easter Eggs or cameos, as Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game celebrates the wide cast of beloved characters that inspired this promising title.

Who do you think will show up as new support characters in Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!