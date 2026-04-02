Epic Games Store’s First Free Game of April 2026 Is Live, And It Has Excellent Reviews

The first free game on the Epic Games Store for the month of April 2026 is now live, and it’s one that users should make sure that they grab. Throughout the month of March, most of the giveaways on the Epic Store were disappointing in one way or another. The games that Epic handed out either weren’t that expensive to begin with, or they simply were unknown quantities that failed to generate much excitement. Fortunately, this isn’t the case to begin April, as the latest free game on EGS is one that has been met with stellar reviews from players.

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Starting today, April 2nd, and lasting until the morning of April 9th, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is now free on the Epic Games Store. Released in 2021 and developed by Doborog Games, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is a voxel-based action game where players control robots and do battle with one another. The game’s chaotic, fast-paced nature is combined with the ability to use a variety of different weapons, which keeps gameplay feeling fresh for a prolonged period of time.

While Clone Drone in the Danger Zone might not be a household name, the game has generated a very positive response from those who have played it. Over on Steam, it boasts an “Overwhelmingly Positive” designation after reviews from over 17,000 players. This rating is the highest one that can be achieved on Steam, which proves that Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is something special. As such, if the game’s format sounds at all intriguing to you, it’s definitely worth giving a shot now that it’s free on the Epic Games Store.

To learn more about Clone Drone in the Danger Zone and whether or not it might be for you, a trailer and official synopsis for the game can be found below.

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

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“Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is a robot voxel slice-em-up where any part of your body can be sliced off. With your mind downloaded into a robot gladiator, you must survive the sinister trials of the arena.

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