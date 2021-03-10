Overwatch Releases Xbox Series X|S Upgrade

✖

Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment has released an update featuring Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S enhancements for the popular video game in addition to the usual bevy of bug fixes and general updates as part of this week's relatively large patch. While the Xbox Series X|S upgrade is live, the PlayStation 5 update that surely must be on the way as well has not yet released.

Essentially, the Overwatch next-gen update is exactly what you might expect. It adds several new graphics options that allow players to more directly determine whether they want to prioritize the game's resolution, its framerate, or a balance between the two. Here are the Xbox Series X|S enhancements, direct from the latest patch notes for Overwatch:

Added "Preferred Mode" graphics option which allows switching between three different presets: "Resolution", "Balanced", "Framerate". These modes adjust video settings to bias towards image quality, resolution, and framerate.

"Resolution" : This mode prefers higher-resolution output at the cost of some image-quality (Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz)

"Balanced" : This mode prefers image-quality at the cost of resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz)

"Framerate" : This mode prefers higher frame-rate at 120 frames-per-second at the cost of both image-quality and resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 120Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 120Hz)

NOTE: Not you must have a TV that supports 120Hz or VRR (Variable-Refresh-Rate) to fully take advantage of the "Framerate" mode

As noted above, while the Xbox Series X|S enhancements are now live, it is unclear when similar might be done for the PlayStation 5. Overwatch itself is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

What do you think of the new enhancements for the Xbox Series X|S? Have you been keeping up with all of the latest Overwatch updates? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!