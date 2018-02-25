Overwatch: Blizzard Revealed Footage of Zenyatta Walking, Things Got Weird

For those not yet familiar with the incredible world of Overwatch from Blizzard, Zenyatta puts the ‘zen’ in his name as a wise omnic healer that is as fierce in battle as he is graceful. The hero’s feet never touch the ground as he glides gracefully through each map delivering healing to allies, and massive damage to foes. After seeing this new footage, we hope he keeps to gliding.

When Blizzard noticed a “Let Zen Walk” sign during the Overwatch League match, they delivered. The team is nothing if not always listening but this is kind of one of those times we wished they would have turned a blind eye. As a player myself that often goes for the Zenyatta pick, this just can’t be unseen:

It’s just … so bad, and it gets worse the longer you look at it! His legs, WHY!? It’s moments like these where I’m thankful for being familiar with different heroes in-game, because things just aren’t going to be the same between Zenyatta and me. It’s not me, boo, it’s definitely you.

For a little backstory on a more normalised for the philosophically driven character, here’s a little more about him backstory courtesy of Blizzard:

Zenyatta is an omnic monk who wanders the world in search of spiritual enlightenment. It is said that those who cross his path are never the same again.

Years ago, following the Omnic Crisis, a group of outcast omnic robots experienced what they described as a spiritual awakening. They abandoned their preprogrammed lives to establish a communal monastery deep in the Himalayas. After many years of meditation on the nature of existence, they came to the belief that they were more than artificial intelligences and that, like humans, they possessed the essence of a soul.

Recognizing the spiritual equality they held with humans, the monks, led by the enigmatic robot known as Tekhartha Mondatta, sought to heal the wounds caused by the Omnic Crisis a generation earlier and bring humans and robots back into societal harmony. Their message was embraced by millions around the world, and they became global celebrities.

But one monk, Zenyatta, disagreed with this new direction. He believed that the way to repair the problems between humans and omnics was not through dogmatic teaching but through interpersonal connection and engagement.

Ultimately, Zenyatta followed his own path. He chose to leave the monastery and wander the world, helping those he meets to overcome their personal struggles and find inner peace. But, when necessary, he will fight to protect the innocent, be they omnic or human.