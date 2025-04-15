Beloved Cozy Fantasy MMORPG Finally Sets PS5 & Xbox Release Date

Palia first started enchanting gamers in 2023, with an August beta for PC followed by a Nintendo Switch release in December. The MMORPG is a life sim with a fantasy twist, and it has taken the cozy gaming world by storm. However, the game being available only for PC and Nintendo Switch has limited its audience, especially with Switch performance issues due to the system’s older hardware. Now, Palia will be available for new console audiences as it makes its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 13th alongside a new expansion.

Palia is a free-to-play fantasy life sim where you can build your own home, explore the local area, and help the village by completing various quests. It has an online multiplayer element that’s made it incredibly popular over the years despite being available on limited platforms. Now, the game will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with full cross-platform support. Not only is the game arriving on new consoles on May 15th, but that’s the release date for its new Elderwood expansion, as well.

As you can see, the Elderwood expansion is the biggest Palia update yet. It adds some spookier vibes to the cozy game while still keeping it overall wholesome in keeping with what fans expect. The new expansion adds a forested Adventure Zone full of surprises for players to explore.

Palia Elderwood Expansion Details

The Elderwood expansion will arrive right alongside the console release of Palia. It will bring in a ton of new content for new and returning players to enjoy. Here are some of the highlights:

New Adventure Zone area full of secrets to uncover

Aggressive (but still cute) critters like the Ogapuu and Shmole

New story quests with beloved characters like Nai’o and Subira

A new Relic equipment system where players uncover Hidden Artifacts to unlock new buffs

New fish, insects, and plushes to collect and decorate with

Along with this new content on all platforms, gamers can expect some console-specific features as well. On PS5, the DualSense light bar will change to reflect your active skill, and you’ll get tactile feedback for certain activities like chopping wood and hunting. As for Xbox Series X|S, players will experience optimized controls specific to the Xbox console to make gameplay more intuitive.

The free fun guy plush in palia

Gamers can look forward to this new content when the Elderwood expansion arrives on May 13th, along with the ability to dive in on a new console. For those looking to get a head start, Palia is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Epic Games, Steam, and GeForce Now. And those who recruit their friends for the multiplayer experience starting on May 13th can earn a special Elderwood Fun Guy in-game plush. For more details, check out the Refer a Friend program on the official Palia website.

If your friends have already joined you in Palia or you’re not the recruiting time, don’t worry. There will also be a reward for wishlisting Palia on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, so if you plan to hop in, be sure to wishlist on your preferred console to grab some exclusive in-game plushes.

Are you excited to see Palia finally receive a broader console release? Will you be jumping back in with me when the free-to-play game arrives on PS5 and Xbox this May? Let us know in the comments below!