Paper Mario Fans Are Horrified By Peach's Crease Yourself Comment
Paper Mario: The Origami King's announcement this morning was a major surprise, but the trailer's darker tone might have been even more surprising than the game's reveal. When the trailer begins, Peach slowly comes on-screen, but as she departs from a darkened room behind her, it becomes increasingly obvious that something terrible has happened to the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom. The scene is made all the creepier as she asks Mario whether or not he will "crease" himself, in order to be reborn like her. It's a surprisingly dark moment for a series that tends to put a huge emphasis on humor, and Mario fans were clearly taken aback by it!
Talk about an effective way to start the trailer!
“Will you crease yourself and be reborn” is such a fantastically horrifying line, especially with the dialogue around it, and coming from a familiar character. Wow— Caw (@CawMusic_) May 14, 2020
Nintendo fans were definitely taken aback by it!
"Will you crease yourself and be reborn like me?" is absurdly hardcore— ^_^ (@GianEnemyGoomba) May 14, 2020
The games are only gonna get darker from here...
Paper Mario 2022: DEHUMANIZE YOURSELF AND FACE TO BLOODSHED— addy !! | друг 💀 (@Addark) May 14, 2020
It's no Eternal Darkness, but it'll do.
Holy shit, when did Mario get Lovecraftian? https://t.co/SH0T0tT6Qr— Andy Dick Tracy Morgan Freeman (@TheNYCBuckeye) May 14, 2020
Definitely up there.
"Will you crease yourself and be reborn, like me?" might be the best opening line to a video game trailer I've ever seen. #Papermario— Spanticide (@Spanticide) May 14, 2020
That's a scary line for any game!
That's a scary line for a Mario game. Legit gave me chills man https://t.co/b7dl30r2Hs
No one was expecting this from a Paper Mario game!
Also Paper Mario: "WiLl YoU cReAsE yOuRsElF aNd Be ReBoRn LiKe Me?"
And it'll live with a lot of other folks, it seems!
Origami Peach saying "Will you crease yourself and be reborn, like me?" will live with me for a long time. https://t.co/HnmZaGfKBA— Reb (@reeeb2212) May 14, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.