New Path of Exile 2 Teasers Hint at 0.3 Update Content (And Fans Have Some Compelling Theories)

Path of Exile 2 gained a pretty solid fanbase when it launched into Early Access in late 2024. But fans had mixed reactions to the big 0.2 Dawn of the Hunt update, which some players felt didn’t quite live up to expectations. Now, after many patches to address player feedback, Grinding Gear Games is finally getting ready for the next major Path of Exile 2 update. The 0.3.0 update will arrive on August 29th, and GGG has begun sharing teasers to hint at what’s to come.

Grinding Gear Games recently shared the official announcement for the 0.3 content update, which will be called “The Third Edict.” This next massive Path of Exile 2 update is headed our way later this month. Fans will find out more about what the update is bringing to PoE2 during an upcoming live stream on August 20th at 4 PM EDT. But of course, GGG can’t resist sharing a few teasers and hints in the lead-up to the big reveal.

So far, along with its initial The Third Edict announcement teaser, the official Path of Exile 2 YouTube has shared one additional teaser video. The second teaser, titled the “Kulemak Teaser,” dropped just a day after the first. So, it’s possible we’ll get more hints as we approach the Path of Exile 2 live stream on August 20th. But even with the limited details in these two short teasers, Path of Exile fans are hard at work trying to predict what’s coming in Path of Exile 2 0.3.

Most Fans Believe Abysses in Path of Exile 2 Are All But Confirmed

Both of the update 0.3 teasers for Path of Exile 2 are quite short, with just about 30 seconds of content to unpack. But fans are nevertheless piecing together the clues, along with previous comments from GGG, to predict what’s coming.

With the context from the first Path of Exile game, combined with the “thrive in the darkness” vibe from the teaser, many fans think that the next PoE 2 update could be gearing up to add abysses to the game. Shortly after posting the original teaser, GGG went back and added the “Kulemak” to the title, basically confirming the abyss theory due to Kulemak’s connection with the abyss in the first Path of Exile.

If the teaser is indeed prepping to bring this mechanic back, players are impressed with how they look in the newer game based on the footage from the teasers. That said, fans are hoping that the newer game will mix up the relatively straightforward Abyss mechanic, potentially by combining it with the more in-depth Delve exploration feature.

Of course, if 0.3 is anywhere near as massive as the Dawn of the Hunt update was, abysses are far from the only thing we’re getting. Many fans are speculating about the addition of another class with the next Path of Exile 2 update as well. Given that the Druid has long been hinted as one of the next classes, it’s pretty likely that’s what we’ll get with this update. However, not everyone is convinced, since the teasers so far aren’t really giving “druid” vibes.

Most fans suspect we will get a new class, given how many are still missing from the game in Early Access. But many players think that we might be more likely to get new bosses or ascendancies than entirely new classes. Recent comments from the developers have hinted towards wanting to really solidify the existing class mechanics before bringing in new ones. But if a new class is coming, Druid or otherwise, it’s likely we’ll find out during the live stream.

Path of Exile 2‘s The Third Edict content update is slated for release on August 29th for PC and consoles. Players will learn more about what it entails during a Grinding Gear Games Twitch live stream on August 20th at 4 PM EDT.

What do you hope to see from the next major Path of Exile 2 update? Let us know in the comments below!