Path of Exile 2 Announced

Grinding Gear Games officially announced its next game on Friday when it revealed Path of Exile 2 during this year’s ExileCon. The game’s first official trailer accompanied the reveal and showed a similar experienced to the Path of Exile game players are already active in, but this next game will include some major changes compared to the first. It’s got a new campaign among other features like more classes, but there’s no release date set for Path of Exile 2 at the moment.

The trailer above announced the existence of Path of Exile 2 and showed off a first look at the grisly top-down gameplay Path of Exile players will instantly recognize. This game features a different story than the one in place in Path of Exile, the developers said, but the two games will share the same endgame.

“Path of Exile 2 is a new seven-act storyline that is available alongside the original Path of Exile 1 campaign,” an overview of the game’s story reads on the sequel’s site. “Both the old and new storyline lead to the same shared Atlas endgame. Path of Exile 2 retains all expansion content that has been created over the last six years and introduced a new skill system, Ascendancy Classes, engine improvements and more.”

One of the most attractive changes in Path of Exile 2 is the addition of several new Ascendancy Classes. Nineteen of these classes will be added in total and will be different from the ones players have spent time with in the first game.

“Path of Exile 2’s characters are a new set of Exiles who fall into the same class archetypes as those in the original game,” the developers said about these new classes. “As such, they can pick from a set of 19 new Ascendancy Classes that differ from the old ones that are still available in the Path of Exile 1 campaign.”

For anyone who’s hoping to get their hands on Path of Exile 2 anytime soon, it’s going to be a while before you’re able to play it. Grinding Gear said they don’t have a release d ate yet for the game and that the studio is “unlikely to start a beta until at least very late 2020.” Path of Exile expansions will continue to be released on three-month cycles with that content shared between both games.