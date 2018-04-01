Path of Exile Adds Battle Royale Mode for April Fool’s

The grinding RPG Path of Exile previewed a 100-player battle royale mode for April Fool’s Day, but unlike other jokes, this mode was actually created and is 100 percent playable.

With game devs putting out all kinds of suspicious tweets and “updates” around April Fool’s Day, it’s smart to be wary of any kind of news. A battle royale mode being added to Path of Exile sounds exactly like an easy way to mess with players, but the game mode is truly there and can be seen in action in the trailer above.

“Based on community feedback, we are announcing that we have abandoned the Action RPG genre to focus on what players really want,” the update on the forums read. “Path of Exile is being replaced by Path of Exile: Royale, a 100-person free-for-all battle royale game. Path of Exile: Royale is live right now. Just run the old Path of Exile game client and it will update to Path of Exile: Royale.”

The game works similarly to other battle royale games in the sense that a ton of players have to fight each other in a constantly shrinking battlefield. Path of Exile: Royale’s trailer clearly states that it was created in one day of development, but according to the Path of Exile Twitter account, players are enjoying it quite a bit so far.

After being live for only a few hours we’re proud to announce that PATH OF EXILE: ROYALE is #13 on @steam_games! Thank you so much to everyone who is playing PATH OF EXILE: ROYALE! pic.twitter.com/onOLM4LM4q — PATH OF EXILE: ROYALE (@pathofexile) April 1, 2018

Players who win a battle royale match will be awarded a Rhoa Dinner, which is kind of like a chicken dinner if you squint at it. Those details and more on how to play can be found below courtesy of the forums post.

HOW TO PLAY

If you don’t already have a Path of Exile account, sign up here.

Run the PC version of Path of Exile and let it download patch 3.2.2 (PATH OF EXILE: ROYALE).

Launch the game, and log in to your account.

Click the Join button on the PATH OF EXILE: ROYALE banner which is displayed to the left of the screen.

Choose a character class and name as normal.

Once in the game, you won’t be able to move until the game starts. Once there are 20 players, there will be 30 additional seconds for players to join (up to maximum of 100) before the game starts.

Games are hosted on servers located at the gateway you logged in on. If there aren’t enough players, try a different gateway.

Once the game starts, the play area will shrink periodically. Stay within the red circle or you’ll die.

The direction to the centre of the safe zone is always displayed at the feet of your character, so keep moving in that direction.

The winner of each match will receive a Rhoa Dinner to display in their Hideout

Path of Exile: Royale is live now, but there’s no telling how long it’ll remain playable.