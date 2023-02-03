It's Never Been Easier to Try Out Pathfinder 2E

A new Humble Bundle is offering hundreds of dollars' worth of Pathfinder rulebooks at a remarkably discounted price. Earlier this week, Pathfinder launched a new "So You Wanna Try Pathfinder" Humble Bundle, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Code for America charity. The bundle offers backers the Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook along with several other expansion rulebooks, adventures, and more. In total, backers can get up to $422 worth of digital PDF rulebooks for just $25. You can check out the full Humble Bundle deal here.

Pathfinder and numerous other tabletop roleplaying games has received an increase in interest due to recent controversies involving Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of Dungeons & Dragons. After Wizards of the Coast announced planned changes to the Open Gaming License, which provides a legal framework for publishing third party material compatible with Dungeons & Dragons, many fans pledged to back other systems instead, including Pathfinder and Call of Cthulhu. Although Wizards ultimately walked back their plans and apologized, interest in Pathfinder and other games remains high.

In addition to the Pathfinder Core Rulebook and Bestiary books, the base tier of the Humble Bundle also includes a digital version of the Beginner Box, which provides a streamlined guide to character building in the Pathfinder system along with an introductory adventure. Higher tiers of the Humble Bundle includes the Bestiary 2, the Gamemastery Guide, and Secrets of Magic, which includes several additional classes and a ton of new spells. The $25 tier also includes Abomination Vaults, a full-length mega-dungeon that is one of Pathfinder 2E's most popular adventures ever.

Nearly 25,000 people have bought the Humble Bundle so far and the bundle will remain open through February 22nd.

