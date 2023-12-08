Payday 2 Creator Announces Den of Wolves With New Trailer

The Game Awards 2023 has been full of announcements for upcoming games, including massive reveals like Marvel's Blade and a new God of War DLC. One surprising reveal is that one of the creators of Payday and Payday 2 is working on a new co-op heist game called Den of Wolves. Previously, Ulf Andersson and his 10 Chambers studio released GTFO, but now the team is going back to the well to give fans a brand-new heist experience. It's not just a complete reskin of Payday 2 though. Den of Wolves takes the heist genre to the future for a new spin on things.

What is Den of Wolves?

Unfortunately, players looking for gameplay are going to be disappointed. This initial trailer is more of a table-setter than anything else. It does feature a few shots of shooter gameplay, but there's nothing too substantial. Instead, this trailer introduces players to the world of Midway City. 10 Chambers says, "Rise from the underground of Midway City as professional criminals in the conflicts between rival corporations, operating within the city's cutthroat black market and offering your services to the highest bidder. Consider yourself a vital part of the ecosystem of industrial espionage, sabotage, assassinations — or 'unauthorized errands,' as the suits say. It's up to you and your assembled crew to successfully execute futuristic, mind-bending heists that blur the lines of reality."

The team is hyping Den of Wolves up as having "dynamic and unpredictable moment-to-moment gameplay [that] will challenge you and your team to adapt from stealth to full-on action shootouts." You'll go up against both augmented humans and droids across the various maps. Again, 10 Chambers didn't give fans any real details about what type of weapons and equipment players will have at their disposal, but it seems safe to assume that the team will add some truly wild gear to the mix.

"Having worked on heist games in the past which channeled classic bank robbery themes, we wanted to take Den of Wolves in an exciting new direction that allows us to elevate what a heist can be," said Ulf Andersson, 10 Chambers founder and creative director. "You can only rob so many banks. Den of Wolves' sci-fi themes and gameplay elements gave us the freedom to offer more variety in heists — incorporating corporate espionage, sabotage, and assassinations."

Den of Wolves Release Date

Currently, Den of Wolves does not have an official release date or even a window to narrow things down. We do know that the game will come to PC via Steam when it launches. Fortunately, fans of 10 Chambers aren't totally without something new to play. The developers also announced the final chapter of GTFO. The Rundown 8.0: duality is the "nerve-wracking conclusion to GTFO's story arc." Most importantly, it's a completely free update to anyone who already has the game.