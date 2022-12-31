Payday 3 Gets First Teaser Trailer With Release Window

Payday 3 has received its first teaser trailer to mark the start of 2023. The Payday franchise kicked off in 2011 as a fun co-op heist game on PC and PS3, but its 2013 sequel, Payday 2, is where the series really took off. It took the core fundamentals of the first game and expanded on them to make for a highly replayable crime game with tons of forms of progression and ways to play. You can go loud, you can stealth, you can do optional objectives or missions, and so on. There were so many ways to make money and so many ways to spend it. The game managed to only get bigger over time with new DLC and updates that expanded the game in a significant way, however, many have been waiting for a third game.

While we've known for a while that Payday 3 is in the works, it's been a bumpy road. With that said, Starbreeze Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Payday 3 which confirms the game will be set in what appears to be New York City. The gang is back and admiring fireworks in the sky, seemingly celebrating New Year's Eve themselves. The trailer ends with the game's official logo as well as a 2023 release window. Payday 3 will release in 2023 for consoles and Steam and fans can go wishlist the game on Steam if they so desire. The game's official description on Steam can be found below.

"PAYDAY 3 is the much anticipated sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters ever. Since its release, PAYDAY-players have been reveling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That's what makes PAYDAY a high-octane, co-op FPS experience without equal. Step out of retirement back into the life of crime in the shoes of the Payday Gang, the envy of their peers and the nightmare of law-enforcement wherever they go. Several years after the crew's reign of terror over Washington DC has ended, they assemble once again to deal with the threat that roused them out of early retirement."

As of right now, we have no idea when the game will be released besides 2023. However, the fact that we have the first trailer suggests the developer will be gearing up to talk more about it in the months to come. Perhaps we'll get some proper gameplay in the spring with a release sometime in the fall, but that's purely speculation.

