Payday 3's Console Versions Will Be Better Supported Than Previous Game

Payday 3 will have a much better-supported pair of console versions compared to Payday 2. The Payday series has been pretty interesting to follow as it started as a pretty linear downloadable game on PS3 and PC. However, it was successful enough to spawn a bigger, more ambitious sequel that added a great deal of depth to the foundation of the first game. The game was a pretty big hit on PC, but the console versions definitely felt like sloppy seconds. There was still quite a bit of content, but eventually, they started to lag behind the PC version and there were some noticeable disparities. Perhaps this was because no one really knew how long Payday 2 would go for and unexpected success led to a lot of development hurdles, but the developers have learned from this.

With that said, Payday 3 is expecting to make sure history doesn't repeat itself. During a preview event attended by ComicBook, Overkill acknowledged that console players got left behind when it came to Payday 2. It was stressed that they are creating a unified experience across all platforms which will be visible through both crossplay and the simultaneous updates the game will receive on PC and consoles.

"For Payday 2, the console heisters really bit the bullet, they had a rough ride," said Overkill's Amir Listo. "We were unable to support them with the consistency that we were able to support the PC players and ultimately left them behind in the development. That's something we never want to do again. For Payday 3, we have really prepared ourselves in order to make sure it will be one community, truly. Not only with crossplay in mind, but also with the content itself. If we release an update on PC, console players will receive the same update straight away in order to maintain that one community spirit."

It's clear that Payday 3 will be a game that focuses on addressing some of the issues with its predecessor rather than reinventing the wheel. Fans really loved the second game so it makes sense to focus on what works as opposed to trying to make everyone fall in love with something brand new all over again.

Payday 3 will release on September 21st, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.