Persona 3 Reload Opening Cinematic Revealed

Prior to its launch next month, Atlus has revealed its new opening cinematic from Persona 3 Reload. With virtually every Persona entry, the opening movie that plays prior to each game's main menu ends up being iconic in its own way. Perhaps more than any other title in the series, though, Persona 3 is likely the most adored by fans with its "Burn My Dread" sequence. Now, Atlus has revealed the latest version that will come with Persona 3 Reload, and it's quite a bit different in tone.

Recently uploaded by Atlus, this opening from Persona 3 Reload clocks in at around two minutes in length. As expected, the visuals are incredibly stylistic and highlight many of the characters that are seen within Persona 3. Prominently, this movie contains a new track from Persona 3 Reload titled "Full Moon Full Life". This song will be one of many new tracks featured in Persona 3 Reload, although a litany of classic songs from the original game will also be returning.

You can get a look at this opening movie from Persona 3 Reload below alongside more information about the remake. As for its launch, P3 Reload will arrive next month on February 2 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

"Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour 'hidden' between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era."

