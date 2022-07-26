Persona 3 and Persona 2 Remakes Are Most-Requested From Atlus Fans

It turns out that Atlus fans desperately want to see remakes of both Persona 3 and Persona 2 come about at some point in the future. On an annual basis, Atlus puts out a new survey for fans to take to get a better idea of what they want to see down the road. And while this survey is never guaranteed to lead to future projects getting greenlit, if it was up to fans, they would be getting new versions of Persona 3 and Persona 2 at some point.

Atlus itself revealed the results of its 2022 survey today, and in doing so, it unveiled that Persona 3 and Persona 2 were tied at the top of the poll for the most-requested remake. In a general sense, this isn't all that shocking to see, especially given that neither title is all that accessible in 2022. Persona 3 was first released back in 2006 on PlayStation 2 and was later ported to PSP in 2010 as Persona 3 Portable. The portable version of the game is actually getting remastered and will come to Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms next year.

As for Persona 2, this entry in the series is a bit more complicated. Persona 2 is actually a duology and is comprised of both Persona 2: Innocent Sin and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment. Both games first released on PS1 and were later also ported to PSP. The PSP version of Innocent Sin ended up releasing in the West in 2011, but Eternal Punishment never came to the platform outside of Japan. As such, fans have been particularly loud about Persona 2 getting remade in some capacity within recent years.

It's worth noting that even outside of Persona 3 and Persona 2, the other most-requested remakes that fans want to see from Atlus involve the Persona series. Revelations: Persona, which is the original entry in the series, ended up slotting in at third in this poll while Persona 4 came in at fourth. In short, Atlus fans clearly just want to keep being fed remakes of past Persona titles while the wait for Persona 6 continues.

