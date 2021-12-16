New Persona 3 Rumor Should Make FES Fans Happy

Earlier this week, new rumors sprang up suggesting that Japanese developer Atlus would soon look to port its classic RPG Persona 3 to new consoles in 2022. Specifically, the version of the game that was said to potentially be getting this remastered treatment was that of Persona 3 Portable, which released on PSP all the way back in 2010. While this rumor excited a large number of Persona fans, some were left disappointed that the expanded PlayStation 2 version of the game, Persona 3 FES, wouldn’t potentially be coming to new platforms as well. Luckily, a new rumor that recently has come about has indicated that this could still happen.

According to a data miner that goes by the name @regularpanties, the version of Persona 3 that Atlus may remaster for new platforms could be a combination of P3P and FES. “I heard it could be a mix of both FES and Portable,” they said in a tweet earlier today. Further details on what this combo of both titles might look like wasn’t given, but it sounds like Atlus could be trying to create a single version of Persona 3 that meshes all of the different iterations that have released over the years.

While this rumor is very exciting at face value, it’s important to take what has been expressed here with a pretty major grain of salt. The reason for this is because the tweet in question that teased this new version of Persona 3 has since been deleted for one reason or another. Furthermore, @regularpanties also proceeded to lock their Twitter account down not lock after detailing this new iteration of the game. As such, it’s hard to know if the reason for the deletion was because this information wasn’t accurate after all.

Regardless of why this was done, it seems pretty likely that Atlus could be looking to remaster Persona 3 in some capacity over the next year. The biggest reason for this belief is because Atlus has already indicated that it will be making a vast number of announcements over the course of 2022 to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Persona series. With so many new reveals in the cards, it seems quite possible that Persona 3 could come back in some form sooner rather than later.

So what do you think about all of these new rumors associated with Persona 3? And if the game does make a return, what platforms do you want to see it land on? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.