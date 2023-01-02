New Persona Rumor Should Excite Persona 3 Fans

A new rumor tied to the Persona franchise from developer Atlus should excite those who are big fans of Persona 3. At long last, Persona 3 Portable is planned to come to new platforms later this month as Atlus continues its strategy of making the older entries in the series more accessible than ever before. And while a number of fans might be simply excited to check out this newly remastered version of Persona 3 Portable, it sounds like Atlus could also be working on a full-blown remake of Persona 3 as well.

According to multiple leakers and insiders on the gaming forum ResetEra, Atlus is currently developing a remake of Persona 3 for modern platforms. Although details are sparse, one leaker by the name of "lolilolaoli", who has had accurate scoops in relation to Persona in the past, has said that this remake of Persona 3 will have quite a bit in common with Persona 5. Not only will the new version of P3 be graphically similar to what was seen in Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, but it will also seemingly incorporate modern mechanics that have been found in more recent installments in the series.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that rumors have come about suggesting that a remake of Persona 3 could be in the works. While it was previously thought that this new remaster of Persona 3 Portable might have been conflated with a full-blown remake, the fact that these rumors continue to persist suggest that there could be some legitimacy here. Not to mention, fans have previously made it known to Atlus that a remake of Persona 3 is one of the most-requested projects to come from the studio. As such, if Atlus is truly listening to its fans, then this remake of P3 would only be logical.

How would you feel about Atlus creating a remake of Persona 3 that is more in line with what was seen in Persona 5? Would you look to play this new version of the classic JRPG for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.