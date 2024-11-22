Persona Games Are Cheaper Than Ever Before Thanks to Huge Discounts

Persona games are cheaper than ever before thanks to huge Black Friday discounts. More specifically, both Persona 3 Reload, which Atlus released earlier this year, and Persona 5 Royal, are their lowest prices ever. Unfortunately, while Persona 4 Golden is also on sale, it is not the cheapest the game has ever been available for. However, its discount is still pretty substantial.

The most notable of the deals is obviously the Persona 3 Reload deal considering it is the newest release in the Persona series, only released back in March. The deal specifically comes the way of Amazon, which has discounted both the PS4 version of the game and the PS5 version game to just $24.99. This represents a discount of 64 percent. The PlayStation Store has also discounted the game, but only by 50 percent, which means it currently costs $34.99 for a digital PS4 or PS5 copy of the game.

Meanwhile, Persona 5 Royal is currently even cheaper than this. At the moment of writing this, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and the Humble Store all have the game for $14.99 thanks to a 75 percent discount. These deals are all limited to just the Nintendo Switch version of the game though. Those after the a PlayStation or Xbox copy can currently find the game on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, respectively, for $24.99, thanks to a 60 percent discount. This is obviously not as cheap as the Nintendo Switch version, but is the cheapest for these versions of the game at the moment.

As noted, Persona 4 Golden is also currently on sale, but the savings aren’t as great. Right now, the Nintendo Switch version has been discounted by 40 percent on the Nintendo eShop, rendering it $11.99. Meanwhile, the same exact deal for the Xbox version of the game is also available on the Microsoft Store.

Of course, all of these deals are only available for a limited time, which means by the time you are reading this some or all of the deals above may have expired. In the meantime, for more coverage on the Persona series — including everything from the latest official news and deals to the latest unofficial rumors and speculation — click here.