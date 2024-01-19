Persona 3 Reload DLCs Revealed

Persona 3 Reload is almost here, and ahead of its release, Atlus has gone ahead and shared an early look at some of the DLC options that players can choose from when the game launches on February 2nd. Unsurprisingly, these DLCs will largely pull from the success of other parts of the Persona franchise by allowing players to customize their characters with costumes from Persona 4 and Persona 5 Royal while also adding Personas themselves from those games. Extras like an artbook and a soundtrack as well as background music are DLC options, too.

But the costumes and the Personas are probably what players will be looking at when the game releases, so that's what we'll be going over here. The different day-one DLCs for Persona 3 Golden can be seen outlined below alongside artwork for each of them to give a preview of what's included. Prices for individual DLCs haven't been confirmed yet for USD purchases, but the most expensive ones in Japan go for 880 Yen which is about $6 for the Persona sets, so expect the prices to be somewhere around that when these go live on February 2nd.

Persona 3 Reload DLCs

Persona 4 Golden Yasogami High Costume Set

Contains additional content that allows you to use Yasogami High costumes from Persona 4 Golden

Persona 5 Royal Shujin Academy Costume Set

Contains additional content that allows you to use Shujin Academy costumes from Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set

Contains additional content that allows you to use Phantom Thieves costumes from Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 1

This set includes 9 Personas:

Persona 5 Protagonist's Persona "Arsène"

Ryuji Sakamoto's Persona "Captain Kidd"

Morgana's Persona "Zorro"

Ann Takamaki's Persona "Carmen"

Yusuke Kitagawa's persona "Goemon"

Makoto Niijima's Persona "Johanna"

Haru Okumura's Persona "Milady"

Goro Akechi's Persona "Robin Hood"

Kasumi Yoshizawa's Persona "Cendrillon"

Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 2

Persona 5 Protagonist's Persona "Satanael"

Ryuji Sakamoto's Persona "Seiten Taisei"

Morgana's Persona "Mercurius"

Ann Takamaki's Persona "Hecate"

Yusuke Kitagawa's persona "Kamu Susano-o"

Makoto Niijima's Persona "Anat"

Haru Okumura's Persona "Astarte"

Goro Akechi's Persona "Loki"

Kasumi Yoshizawa's Persona "Vanadis"

Persona 4 Golden Persona Set

This set includes 3 Personas: