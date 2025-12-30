Persona 4 Revival News Teased by Atlus

To close out 2025, Atlus has teased that news tied to Persona 4 Revival will be coming about in the new year. Following its announcement earlier this year, essentially nothing new related to the remake of Persona 4 has been shared by Atlus. Naturally, this has led to many Persona fans wondering when more information on the game might be coming about. And while we still don’t have an exact answer to this question, we do know that Atlus is gearing up to share some new details soon enough.

In a write-up given to 4Gamer (via Gematsu), Kazuhisa Wada, one of the lead producers for the Persona franchise, confirmed that additional info on Persona 4 Revival will be emerging in 2026. Wada said that Atlus has many plans for this coming year, as it will mark the 30th anniversary of the Persona series as a whole. As such, the company intends to share new info on Persona 4 Revival throughout the year to go along with a number of other promotions related to the franchise.

“We’re preparing a wide range of initiatives on a global scale for Persona‘s 30th anniversary,” said Wada. “2026 will also be a time when we can talk about new games such as Persona 4 Revival, so please look forward to it!”

When Will Persona 4 Revival Release?

Currently, Atlus hasn’t committed to an exact release window for Persona 4 Revival. When the project was first announced, it was stressed that it was still relatively early in its creation. This is likely why the remake’s debut trailer was slim when it came to gameplay footage, which only opted to show off the revamped world of Persona 4 to go along with the game’s main protagonist running through the town of Inaba.

Despite having said so little about Persona 4 Revival to this point, publisher Sega has said that it plans to release the remake in the coming fiscal year. Assuming that this window holds true, it means that P4 Revival would drop at some point between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027. This window could end up shifting, though, as many publishers frequently move games in and out of fiscal periods like this over time.

Regardless of when Persona 4 Revival releases, it is known that the game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A version for Nintendo Switch 2 has yet to be announced, but given that Persona 3 Reload previously came to the console, there’s a good chance that P4 Revival could end up hitting Switch 2 as well.

