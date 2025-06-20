Persona 4 Revival Release Window Revealed

Persona 4 Revival — a remake of Persona 4 — was announced by Sega and Atlus earlier this month for PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. What was not revealed alongside the platforms of the long-awaited remake is a release date nor a release window nor any information about when the remake could release. Thankfully, while we still don’t have a release date for Persona 4 Revival, we do have a release window.

During a recent earnings call with investors, Sega provided a new fiscal report that revealed it is expecting to release Persona 4 Revival in FY2027. “FY” standing for financial year. This means Sega is expecting for Atlus to release Persona 4 Revival sometime between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2027.

Now, when in this window is anyone’s best guess. It seems unlikely the remake would have been announced this year to end up releasing in 2027, so it is probably going to be in 2026. However, this still leaves a large gap that ranges from mid 2026 to holiday 2026.

Unfortunately, for those looking forward to Persona 6, this seemingly confirms the Persona 5 follow-up is still quite a ways off as Sega is unlikely to release it anywhere close to the release of Persona 4 Revival. To this end, Persona 6 won’t be coming until 2027 at the earliest, but maybe even 2028. Anything after this is a possibility, but would be a longer wait than many are currently expecting.

Persona 4 Revival is in active development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Persona game — including the latest Persona 4 Revival news, the latest Persona 4 Revival rumors and leaks, and the latest Persona 4 Revival speculation — click here. Meanwhile, those interested can read more about the game below, courtesy of an official description.

“Arriving as a transfer student, you’ll experience an unforgettable year with new friends you meet along the way. However, rumors of bizarre murders and a mysterious TV channel quickly disrupt your peaceful everyday life. A door to another world opens, awakening your Persona abilities: it is time to fight alongside your trusted allies to uncover the truth.