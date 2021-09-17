Persona Fans Think Something Big Is Happening on September 20

Persona thinks something big is happening on September 20, and it may involve a remake of Persona 3. That said, with Persona fan’s track record of getting burnt on wishful thinking and connecting dots that aren’t actually there, others are hesitant to buy into the speculation. We know Atlus and Sega have big plans for Persona, and plenty of announcements on the horizon. According to rumors, these surprises may include Persona 6, ports of Persona 4 and Persona 5, and Persona 5 spin-offs. Meanwhile, some fans are increasingly convinced a remake of Persona 3 will be announced on September 20.

As Persona Central relays over on Twitter, the AbemaTV live streaming service is set to broadcast all four films that comprise the Persona 3 The Movie series in Japan for free. These broadcasts will begin on September 20 (in Japan) and end on September 21. This is pretty random, and as a result, many Persona fans think some type of news on Persona 3 will be shared to accompany this, either on September 20 or September 21.

Unfortunately, right now Atlus and Sega are keeping quiet about this speculation, and that’s typically the MO of both companies when it comes to speculation.

The AbemaTV live streaming service will be broadcasting all four films in the Persona 3 The Movie series in Japan for free, from September 20 at 19:30 JST to September 21 at 02:25 JST. – https://t.co/aW78wjRgWk pic.twitter.com/mNEyYTv6Ju — Persona Central (@Persona_Central) September 17, 2021

For now, take everything here for what it is, which is to say, pure and utter speculation. While there’s something to the speculation, it doesn’t change the fact that’s all there is. Persona fans, or at least some, were also certain more ports of Persona 5 or a spin-off game would be announced on Persona 5’s five-year anniversary earlier this month. Obviously, this didn’t happen.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this speculation, Persona fans? Would you be interested in a remake of Persona 3?

