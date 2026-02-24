4 Best Vampire Games to Look Forward to in 2026 (& One Is a Returning Legend)

Vampires have long been one of the most fascinating supernatural creatures. Books and films have captured this feeling, but video games truly showcase the excitement of embracing the night. Ever since Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption, I have been obsessed with playing as one of the dark’s most deadly creatures. Yet, despite the popularity of vampires, solid games focused on them have been rare. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was a disappointment on this front, but fortunately, 2026 is full of games that look to succeed where it failed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What makes 2026 so exciting for vampire fans is the diverse lineup of games it offers. Whether you are a fan of hardcore multiplayer RPGs, narrative-driven RPGs, exploration-focused platformers, or even roguelike chaos, there are plenty of ways to satisfy your cravings. These four games are the highlight for vampire fans, and each is due to release in 2026.

4) The Duskbloods

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

The Duskbloods is set to launch with enormous expectations, largely because it is FromSoftware’s first major project revealed after Elden Ring and Armored Core VI. Announced as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, the game caught fans’ attention with its short reveal trailer, leaving many to believe it was related to Bloodborne until the name reveal. What made its debut even more intriguing was the silence that followed. Outside of the trailer and a confirmed 2026 release window, the studio has revealed nothing aside from its dark imagery, oppressive landscapes, and vampiric themes.

A decaying gothic world, heavy atmosphere, and vampire-inspired multiplayer action are the only clues FromSoftware has given. It offers a PvPvE structure with extraction-like elements, blending the tension of a soulslike with competitive encounters. If accurate, The Duskbloods may become one of FromSoftware’s most ambitious multiplayer titles, especially after Elden Ring Nightreign. It looks to combine the studio’s signature cryptic lore and punishing combat with new systems designed around player conflict.

Even with its Nintendo Switch 2 exclusivity, The Duskbloods remains one of the biggest vampire games of the year. Some believe it will follow a path similar to Bloodborne and stay tied to a single ecosystem, while others expect a timed exclusivity window before launching more broadly. Until FromSoftware breaks its silence, fans are left with speculation, anticipation, and the belief that whatever The Duskbloods becomes, it will be one of the most discussed vampire games of 2026.

3) Vampire Crawlers

Image courtesy of poncle

Vampire Survivors is a game that needs no introduction, as it has spawned an entire new genre. Yet developer Poncle is looking to carve out even more of a name for itself with Vampire Crawlers. Built around a dungeon-crawling structure, the game features procedurally generated environments, fast combat, and a mix of ranged and melee options. It features a similar focus on replayability, and the game is designed to appeal to both casual fans and players who enjoy min-maxing builds and optimizing combat strategies.

Many of the elements look to be pulled from Vampire Survivors and given a new look to fit the aesthetic of Vampire Crawlers. Enemies, abilities, and more instantly remind fans of their counterparts and function similarly, but with a deckbuilding RPG twist. Knowledge from Poncle’s previous game should serve returning fans well, but newcomers can also enjoy learning how abilities and spells combine to create powerful builds. If Vampire Crawlers is anything likeVampire Survivors, the game will be approachable without sacrificing challenge.

Transforming the addictive gameplay of Vampire Survivors into a roguelike deckbuilder is not something anyone could have seen coming, but it has easily cemented it as one of the most exciting vampire games of the year. No official release date has been given, but excitement is already in the air. Reactions to the demo have been very positive, and Vampire Crawlers is shaping up to be another big hit for Poncle and vampire fans.

2) The Blood of Dawnwalker

image courtesy of rebel wolves

The Blood of Dawnwalker transports players to 14th-century Europe, a time ravaged by bloody conflicts and the relentless sweep of the Black Death. As humanity weakens, vampires step out from centuries of hiding to seize their moment, claiming freedom and power in a collapsing world. Other creatures of the night follow, forcing myth to collide with reality. In this chaos, players become Coen, a young man transformed into a Dawnwalker caught between humanity and the vampiric curse flowing through his veins. His story revolves around saving his family, confronting his sire, and deciding how much of his soul he’s willing to sacrifice.

The game emphasizes choice-driven storytelling, where every action pushes time forward and shapes the fate of those around you. Coen can rush into danger, build alliances, hunt ancient secrets, or leave others behind as the world moves on without him. With quests, relationships, and major plotlines influenced by the pressure of limited time, players must weigh the consequences and benefits of every decision. This includes whether players fight as a human or a vampire, further amplifying the effect of these choices.

The Blood of Dawnwalker features hand-crafted regions including forests, plains, swamps, mountain paths, and medieval settlements shaped by war and plague. Ancient ruins and forgotten civilizations hide mysteries that expand the lore. Exploration rewards players with choices that influence both Coen’s identity and the unfolding saga. With many talented developers from CD Projekt RED and The Witcher 3, The Blood of Dawnwalker is poised to be one of the most promising vampire narratives of this generation.

1) Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

image Courtesy of Konami

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse marks the long-awaited return of the legendary franchise, transporting players to medieval Paris in the year 1499. The city is under siege as horrifying creatures erupt from the shadows, turning streets, churches, and alleyways into battlegrounds of fire and ruin. At its heart is a new protagonist, a successor to Trevor Belmont, armed with the legendary Vampire Killer whip. At first glance, the protagonist appears to be the daughter of Trevor Belmont and the Speaker, Sypha Belnades. The premise ties classic Castlevania themes to a fresh historical setting, giving longtime fans a darker, war-torn backdrop to explore that appeals to fans of both the video game and the Netflix series.

A major focus of Belmont’s Curse is its enhanced whip mechanics, which now play a more dynamic role than ever before and showcase a modern evolution of the series. The Vampire Killer allows players to swing through environments with fluid, trapeze-like movement and launch into fast-paced encounters with precision. Combat encourages creativity, rewarding experimentation and mastery of timing and momentum. Beyond the whip, players have access to a wide selection of weapons and abilities in true Castlevania tradition. Each stage pushes players to adapt, combine tools, and approach enemies in new ways.

Environmental hazards further elevate the experience, as each biome is filled with traps, puzzles, and secrets that challenge both skill and observation. The game embraces a new, vibrant art direction that expands on the franchise’s Gothic roots and takes inspiration from the Netflix series. Classic Castlevania elements return in full force, including hidden rooms, colorful NPCs, powerful bosses, and countless relics waiting to be uncovered. By blending modern mechanics with beloved series traditions, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse aims to reintroduce the franchise to a new generation while honoring everything that made it iconic, showcasing the potential for one of 2026’s best vampire games.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!