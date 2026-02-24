Upcoming Narrative-Driven Sci-Fi Game Is Steeped in Classic TTRPG Vibes

Translating the feeling of a tabletop RPG to video game form is no easy task. There are plenty of ways to approach it, from action game translations like The Elder Scrolls to more faithful turn-based takes like Baldur’s Gate 3. And then, there are games that bring the feeling of reading an old-school RPG adventure to life through art and story that pull you in from the first page. Games that feel a little like they’re a DM guiding you through an adventure for one. The upcoming Cyberpunk CRPG Celestial Return gives you that classic TTRPG feel, with a sci-fi and Lovecraftian twist that you won’t soon forget.

I recently got a chance to check out the Celestial Return demo and take a look at the prequel Webtoon that sets up the story. Though I have always personally leaned a little more fantasy than sci-fi, the eye-catching and slightly unsettling art style for Celestial Return pulls you in from the start. The story doesn’t pull punches, and neither do the mechanics. Your decisions and your dice rolls really impact what happens next, in a way that reminds me of playing cosmic horror TTRPGs like Delta Green. Of course, given that the game comes from a team full of TTRPG veterans, that makes sense. If you love a game that feels like playing an old-school RPG, Celestial Return is going to be one to watch.

Celestial Return Brings a Stunning Cyberpunk CRPG to Steam This Spring

Screenshot by ComicBook

Celestial Return comes from the indie studio Meteaphor Games, a studio full of veteran TTRPG creators, in partnership with publisher Shoreline Games. Though it doesn’t have an exact release date just yet, the game is setting its sights on a Spring 2026 launch. You can really feel the team’s in-depth knowledge of tabletop in the dice roll mechanics of Celestial Return, which are on full display in the game’s demo. It has a foreboding, Cyberpunk Noir vibe, where your choices and dice rolls impact the story. And what a story it is, set in a dying city plagued with unexplained deaths.

In Celestial Return, you play as a weary Detective who has clearly been through some things. TTRPG-style stats like Intelligence and Virtue come to life through the voices in Howard’s head, a fun twist on your typical character sheet. Different choices will be guided by these voices, letting you choose who to listen to and who to strive to silence as you try to crack the case. I really liked this added layer to the game’s horror-tinged vibe, as it gives voice to the different aspects of the character you’re shaping while also adding another layer of mystery.

The gameplay is largely point-and-click, as you read the story and make choices about what to say or do next. But at pivotal moments, certain choices will require a dice roll. The catch? You’ve got to think about your stash of dice and how many to put towards each decision. Run out of dice, and certain options will be locked. Did I immediately use too many dice and lock myself out of paths during my demo playthrough? Of course I did. But this is a fun layer of strategy that makes Celestial Return feel unique, even compared to similar TTRPG-inspired narrative games.

Another unique layer to the game is its story, which already has a life outside the game. Ahead of Celestial Return‘s release, Metaphor Games has been releasing a series of prequel Webtoons that serve as “a narrative companion piece to the game.” This story helps set the stage, exploring the world of Netherveil through “shorot, illustrated episodes focused on atmosphere, quiet character moments, and the emotional weight of the city.”

Your Story Starts Before The Game Does Thanks to the Celestial Return Webtoon Prequel

Image courtesy of Metaphor Games

Playing the Celestial Return demo feels a bit like stepping into a story-in-progress. And in a way, it is, because the Celestial Return: Abstract Reality webtoon sets the stage before the game even begins. The webtoon is a series of monthly episodes leading up to the game’s launch, with a story that will end on the exact frame where the game begins. The stories are designed to come together as one, leaning into the success of episodic games like Dispatch or Poppy Playtime.

For the team at Metaphor Games, though, the Webtoons aren’t just “extra content.” They are part of the backbone of Celestial Return, which the team views as “an art-first project.” The Web series is designed to let people “live in the world of Netherveil before they ever step into the game.” It’s a fun approach that spans genres, inviting readers into a visual novel game with another related medium. And reading the free webtoon is a great way to see if you’ll like the vibes of Celestial Return before its release later this year.

The Celestial Return Webtoon series currently has 3 released installments, with a 4th headed our way this month. You can get an early look at some panels from the upcoming installment of the Webtoon in the images above and below, which Metaphor Games generously shared with us ahead of time.

Image courtesy of Metaphor Games

There are a few more installments in the Webtoon still to come, with the last issue set to release just ahead of Celestial Return. The narrative-driven RPG is expected to launch in Spring 2026 and is available to wishlist on Steam now. Until then, you can settle into the game’s world by checking out the first 3 issues of Celestial Return: Abstract Reality.

