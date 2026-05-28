Persona 6 Leak Reveals First Look at the Game’s Protagonist

A new leak tied to Persona 6 may have just revealed the game’s protagonist. For years at this point, rumors and speculation tied to Persona 6 have continued to circulate online. Despite this, many of these previous rumors ended up later being debunked, which has only furthered questions about the true nature of the next mainline Persona game. Now, in advance of its formal announcement, what seems to be a legitimate leak associated with the game has now emerged.

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As of today, new artwork that features the main character of Persona 6 has appeared online. This art is said to stem from an animation studio overseas that is working with Atlus on the upcoming game. As for the protagonist in question, they happen to be a male character who sports blonde hair and green eyes. Additional artwork of other characters that seem to be appearing in the game have also been spotted in this leak. The legitimacy of this leak has been backed up by ResetEra user lolilolailo, who has revealed credible info tied to upcoming Sega games in the past.

You can get a look at the leaked art for yourself here:

It seems that a reliable leaker pointed out these are official Persona 6 concept arts.

Literally can’t wait for the official reveal! pic.twitter.com/MgQ58njfhW — Syl ※ (@realityindadark) May 28, 2026

Outside of these character images appearing, it has been claimed that Persona 6 is planned to launch in 2027. If true, this would potentially result in two Persona games releasing in the same calendar year, as Persona 4 Revival is also expected to arrive in early 2027. While this might be seen as a surprising decision on the part of Atlus, it would actually be in line with the developer’s 2024 release cadence, which saw Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio release in the same year.

The timing of this leak could indicate that Atlus is preparing to finally announce Persona 6 in an official capacity soon enough. In the weeks to come, gaming events that include Summer Game Fest, a PlayStation State of Play, and the Xbox Games Showcase will be happening and will result in countless new titles being unveiled. In recent years, Atlus has partnered most prominently with Xbox for its reveals, which means that the Xbox Games Showcase might be the most likely broadcast in which Persona 6 could be shown off.

For now, official details on Persona 6 remain a mystery, as Atlus hasn’t confirmed any platforms or launch windows for the game. If and when the game is unveiled in the coming month, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

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