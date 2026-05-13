Persona 4 Revival Report Reveals the Game’s Release Month

A new report has seemingly revealed the release month for Persona 4 Revival. Since its announcement nearly one year ago, Atlus hasn’t said much of anything about its forthcoming remake of Persona 4. The only thing the company has confirmed is that the game is planned to launch at some point in its current fiscal year, which will conclude at the end of May 2027. And while eager fans continue to hope that more info will come about soon, we now seem to have new details on the project thanks to one insider.

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According to ResetEra user lolilolailo, who has accurately leaked information tied to games from Sega and Atlus in the past, Persona 4 Revival is set to launch in the same month as Persona 3 Reload. Given that this previous Persona remake was released in February of 2024, this would seemingly put Persona 4 Revival on track to arrive in February 2027. Not only would this launch month line up with the window that Atlus has currently provided, but it also matches previous leaks that have indicated that the game is bound for early next year.

Assuming that this release month is accurate, it implies that Atlus should soon begin talking about Persona 4 Revival a whole lot more. Over the past few years, Atlus has been partnering more frequently with Xbox to share news on its upcoming titles. Given that the Xbox Games Showcase is planned to happen next month on June 7th, this event is the most likely venue in which new footage, and perhaps a release date, for Persona 4 Revival should finally come about. And if this doesn’t happen, Atlus could always choose to highlight Persona 4 Revival at Summer Games Fest, or a Nintendo Direct or PlayStation State of Play that are presumed to transpire within the next month as well.

Currently, Persona 4 Revival has been confirmed to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Given that Persona 3 Reload eventually came to Nintendo Switch 2, though, there’s a chance that the same could end up happening for this Persona 4 Remake. Whenever new info on the game does come about directly from Atlus, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

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