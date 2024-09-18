New Persona 6 Rumor Claims the Game Will Release in Less Than a Year

The latest rumor associated with Persona 6 has claimed that the game will be released under a year from now. While developer Atlus has been quite busy in recent years with games like Persona 3 Reload, Shin Megami Tensei V, and the upcoming Metaphor: ReFantazio, that hasn't stopped fans from continually wondering about the status of the still unannounced Persona 6. Now, in lieu of any official info, a new rumor is circling online that may give us a better idea of what Atlus is doing with the highly-anticipated sequel.

In a new series of posts on X, user @p0wyful outlined a number of details related to Persona 6. Notably, it was claimed that Atlus is targeting a launch for P6 at some point in summer 2025. A broad window of either July or August was said to be what Atlus might be building toward. If true, this would be a particularly major surprise as Atlus itself hasn't revealed Persona 6 in any capacity at the time of this writing. As for its eventual reveal, though, it was said an announcement at The Game Awards later this year is "likely."

Outside of this, the rumor states that Persona 6 will take place at an art school and will feature two protagonists named Kuro and Shiro. While both characters will be playable, one is said to be more prominent than the other. Other details assert that Persona 6 will have more open-world aspects, Social Links will be expanded upon, and up to three years of post-launch DLC are also being planned at Atlus.

Per usual with rumors of this type, it's important to take everything that has been outlined here with a grain of salt. One reason why this particular Persona 6 rumor is gaining traction, though, is because a notable Sega/Atlus leaker has corroborated some of what has been claimed. Still, this insider in question (formerly known as Midori) has had their credibility take a major hit in recent months. As such, this rumor should perhaps be looked upon skeptically more than normal.

Regardless of what Atlus is doing with Persona 6, the company's next release, Metaphor: ReFantazio, is now less than a month away from release. Metaphor will launch on October 11th and will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.