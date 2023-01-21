Persona 6 Report Suggests Release Date Is Sooner Than Expected

A new report about the unconfirmed Persona 6 suggests the game is releasing sooner than expected. Atlus and Sega have yet to confirm any game by the name of Persona 6, but they've teased the next mainline installment in the RPG series for quite some time. So far, nothing has come of these teases, but it sounds like the game is and has been ready to reveal as a new report claims it's very far into development.

The report comes from a leaker well-known within the Persona community over on Reset Era. According to this leaker, who goes by the name, "I Am Hero Too," the game is "pretty far along," referring to its development. How far along exactly, they don't say, but this indicates the game is ready to be shown off extensively. To this end, it's claimed that a summer reveal may be in the cards. In fact, they say a reveal was already supposed to have happened already. Why it didn't happen, is not said, but game reveals get moved around all the time, especially if you're working with other parties. And it's quite possible this game could be revealed at a PlayStation event given the history of PlayStation and the series.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information. Naturally, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt because it's all unofficial information, and none of it has drawn any type of comment from Atlus or Sega. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

What this means for a release date, it's hard to say. "Pretty far along" is vague. What can be said is it should be a shorter time than normal between reveal and release as the former has clearly been delayed farther than it needed to be and farther than Persona 5, which had a long wait between reveal and release because Atlus revealed it very early. Alas, all we have is speculation, but this may finally change this summer.