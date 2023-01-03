New Persona 5 Games Potentially Teased

It seems that developer Atlus may have just teased that it's in the process of working on new games tied to Persona 5. Since originally releasing in 2017, Atlus has let loose a number of spin-offs tied to the popular JRPG. Between the expanded version of the game, Persona 5 Royal, which launched in 2020, the action-focused Persona 5 Strikers, and the rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Atlus has shown a propensity to continue supporting P5 in new ways. And while many Persona fans have expected Atlus to soon move on from Persona 5 and instead reveal Persona 6, it looks like the studio might not be done releasing titles tied to the most recent installment in the series just yet.

Based on a new discovery from Persona Central, Atlus recently renewed the rights to a number of domains in its possession that are associated with Persona 5. Near the end of 2020, Atlus re-upped the domain rights of both "P5M.jp" and "P5B.jp" for one reason or another. It's worth noting that both of these sites have been suspended since 2021, but the fact that Atlus opted to renew them once again is a bit interesting.

One reason why this situation could be noteworthy is because we've actually heard rumors in recent months about a new Persona 5 spin-off. Specifically, this new game is said to center around Akechi, who is one of the side characters within Persona 5. While details are still sparse on this title, it's said to not be an RPG and would center around Akechi's adventures as a detective. Whether or not Atlus could announce this rumored game in 2023 remains to be seen, but it's definitely worth keeping in mind in the weeks and months ahead.

How would you feel about Atlus continuing to release new games tied to Persona 5? Is this something that would excite you, or are you instead ready to see Persona 6 announced? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.