Persona 3 Reload Gets New Trailer Highlighting Iwatodai Dorm

Atlus has revealed a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload that shows off a location that fans of the original Persona 3 are surely familiar with. In the months since first announcing its remake of Persona 3, Atlus has slowly been unveiling new videos for the game that better feature its revamped world, characters, and gameplay. Now, this has culminated in another trailer that centers around the activities that can take place in Iwatodai Dorm.

Clocking in at a little over a minute, Persona 3 Reload's latest trailer puts the attention on Iwatodai Dorm, which is one of the primary locales that players will visit in the JRPG. It's here that Persona 3 Reload will allow players to take part in many of the social elements of the game, which is a big component of any Persona title. Whether it be getting to know friends, studying for school, or enjoying other leisurely activities, just a taste of what Iwatodai Dorm is offers is shown in this trailer. And best of all, the video also features the remixed version of the location's iconic music.

You can watch this trailer for yourself here:

Everything to Know About Persona 3 Reload

(Photo: Atlus)

Currently, Persona 3 Reload is drawing pretty close to its release date, which is only about four months away. Specifically, the game is set to launch on February 2, 2024, and will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. For those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, P3 Reload is also set to join the service's library on the same day as its worldwide release.

The one thing that Atlus hasn't yet announced for Persona 3 Reload is a Nintendo Switch version of the game. Despite previous rumors stating that such an edition would come about, Atlus currently doesn't seem to be supporting Nintendo's hardware with its latest release. This could always end up changing in the future, but it's definitely a bit peculiar to see Persona 3 Reload skipping out on Switch, especially since Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal have all come to the platform in recent years.

"Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour 'hidden' between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era."

Key Features