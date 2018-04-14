Pete Hines Hints At a Possible Doom Announcement During E3

Bethesda’s visceral first-person shooter Doom came out a couple of years ago (well, last November for Nintendo Switch), and has been a big hit ever since, allowing us to blast demons to kingdom come with a variety of sick weapons. So, of course, we’re all ears when it comes to the possibility of seeing a further expansion into this hell-based world.

After talking about the future of Bethesda on Nintendo Switch, as well as what could be happening next for Prey, Bethesda’s senior vice president of marketing Pete Hines also hinted that Doom could be getting some exposure at the company’s upcoming E3 event – though he stopped just short of confirming anything officially.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When DualShockers made light of the fact that Bethesda doesn’t really have much planned for the second half of the year (save for the Nintendo Switch release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus), Hines responded, “I couldn’t give you any guesses as to what we’re going to announce and when those games will be out. But I will say, we have a lot of new stuff to talk about at E3. Whether or not folks realize it, this is the hell on Earth time for us with E3. We are in the midst of so much planning and work for all of that content but I’m really excited.

I think we have a lot of stuff that folks are going to like. To my earlier comment, it’s going to be a big mix of stuff that’s all over the place. It’s not going to be like all [one] kind of game or genre. It’s going to be a lot of stuff in a lot of different areas and hopefully, there’s something in there for everybody.”

Now, note a particular phrase he used in his response – “hell on earth.” For those that may not recall, the original name for the classic shooter Doom 2 is Hell on Earth. This could just be circumstantial, but considering the remake of Doom was such a success for the company, it wouldn’t surprise us if another go-around was in the cards.

We’ll know soon enough, as the company will be hosting a Bethesdaland event once more this year, with all its reveals lined up and ready to go. Fingers crossed that we’ll be returning to Hell! (In the game, mind you.)

You can check out the 2016 version of Doom now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

