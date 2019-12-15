PewDiePie Announces YouTube Break

YouTube’s most-viewed creator, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg, has announced that he will be taking a break from the video platform next year. The fact that he topped the YouTube charts for 2019 was revealed earlier this month, and other than the fact that he doesn’t seem particularly pleased with the current direction of YouTube, it’s unclear why he’s taking a break. Or exactly when, for that matter, beyond a nebulous “next year.”

“I think now is a great time as any to announce I have special announcement to make,” PewDiePie says near the end of a recent video. “I am taking break from YouTube. Next year. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind, I’m tired. I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell. Just so you know, early next year I’ll be away for a little while. I’ll explain that later, but I wanted to give heads up.”

Given that this year saw PewDiePie hit 100 million subscribers as well as his marriage, it does seem like there’s a definitive lack of immediate milestones to shoot for, so now is as good a time as any to take a break if he’s taking one. He does note that he’s very tired, and that could certainly be the reason for the break, but the fact that he also says that he’ll “explain that later” makes it sounds like something else entirely is going on.

Is PewDiePie working on something else during this break? Is the whole reason for the break so that he can do some other project? And if that is the case, what in the world could possibly be in the works? Speculation is liable to run rampant up to the new year or whenever, exactly, he goes on his break from YouTube.

For now, PewDiePie continues to regularly upload videos to YouTube. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the content creator right here.